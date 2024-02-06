All sections
February 6, 2023

Cape Girardeau, Jackson chamber news

The inaugural Brew & Business event will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Minglewood Brewery, 121 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting, with Minglewood and Media Leaf as sponsors. n There are four ribbon-cuttings scheduled this week:...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

The inaugural Brew & Business event will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Minglewood Brewery, 121 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting, with Minglewood and Media Leaf as sponsors.

n

There are four ribbon-cuttings scheduled this week:

  • Noon, Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Papa Johns, 820 N. Sprigg St., Suite 2, in Cape Girardeau.
  • 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Southeast Missouri State University Bookstore, 388 N. Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau.
  • 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at EBO MD, 1334 Indian Parkway in Jackson.
  • Noon, Friday, Feb. 10, at Papa Johns, 2118 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business

