Cape Girardeau, Jackson chamber news

The inaugural Brew & Business event will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Minglewood Brewery, 121 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting, with Minglewood and Media Leaf as sponsors.
n
There are four ribbon-cuttings scheduled this week:
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.