Cape Girardeau, Jackson chamber news

There are four ribbon-cuttings scheduled this week:

Noon, Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Papa Johns , 820 N. Sprigg St., Suite 2, in Cape Girardeau.

11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Southeast Missouri State University Bookstore , 388 N. Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at EBO MD , 1334 Indian Parkway in Jackson.

Noon, Friday, Feb. 10, at Papa Johns , 2118 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.

