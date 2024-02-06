Cape Girardeau County tax receipts jump in August

It is a similar story for other August taxes collected by DOR on behalf of the county.

Proposition One , the half-cent sales tax mainly funding road and bridge improvements approved in August 2006, saw a 55.4% gain in receipts compared to the same month a year ago, to $954,028.59. It is the strongest month for Prop. One in 2022 since the $880,525.92 received in June.

Law Enforcement Public Safety Tax passed in June 2020 saw a 42.2% increase from August 2021's statistics to $876,268.30. This half-cent levy helps the county sheriff's office hire and retain staff, upgrade departmental equipment and provides underwriting for county jail operations.

Use Tax , to which county residents narrowly gave the green light by nine votes after a recount in April 2015, saw a 17.3% increase this month from August 2021 to $347,511.89 received — perhaps continuing proof of the comfort level for online and out-of-state purchasing. The use tax is devoted to the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.

