BusinessAugust 15, 2022
Cape Girardeau County tax receipts jump in August
Double-digit increases are seen year-to-year in all four tax funds collected by the state Department of Revenue (DOR) for Cape Girardeau County, according to August statistics released by the office of County Treasurer Roger Hudson. n General Sales Tax monies for this month were $954,025.47, up 54% from August 2021, So far this year, $6,054,916.87 has been collected, representing the strongest eight months to begin a year since at least 2017...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Roger Hudson is treasurer of Cape Girardeau County. His office has released tax receipt information for August.
Roger Hudson is treasurer of Cape Girardeau County. His office has released tax receipt information for August.Jeff Long

Double-digit increases are seen year-to-year in all four tax funds collected by the state Department of Revenue (DOR) for Cape Girardeau County, according to August statistics released by the office of County Treasurer Roger Hudson.

  • General Sales Tax monies for this month were $954,025.47, up 54% from August 2021, So far this year, $6,054,916.87 has been collected, representing the strongest eight months to begin a year since at least 2017.
It is a similar story for other August taxes collected by DOR on behalf of the county.

  • Proposition One, the half-cent sales tax mainly funding road and bridge improvements approved in August 2006, saw a 55.4% gain in receipts compared to the same month a year ago, to $954,028.59. It is the strongest month for Prop. One in 2022 since the $880,525.92 received in June.
  • Law Enforcement Public Safety Tax passed in June 2020 saw a 42.2% increase from August 2021's statistics to $876,268.30. This half-cent levy helps the county sheriff's office hire and retain staff, upgrade departmental equipment and provides underwriting for county jail operations.
  • Use Tax, to which county residents narrowly gave the green light by nine votes after a recount in April 2015, saw a 17.3% increase this month from August 2021 to $347,511.89 received — perhaps continuing proof of the comfort level for online and out-of-state purchasing. The use tax is devoted to the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
