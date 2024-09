Jeffrey J. Maurer of Cape Girardeau for CWC Hospitality LLC doing business as Fairfield Inn & Suites , a 103-room hotel expected to open Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 433 Cape West Crossing.

Breeanna Marie Eddleman of Dongola, Illinois. for The Well by Girly Nature at 827 Broadway, featuring non-toxic home and body care items, expected to open Friday, Sept. 15.

Richard Keith Morris of Farmington, Missouri, for RCR Enterprises , a commercial cleaning business.

