Gary Rust II of Chesterfield, Missouri, for Scout Hall , 420 Broadway, for venue space rental and related services. Private and public events, event management, creative consulting and related merchandise sales.

Linda Springs of Scott City for Belladonna Salon Spa & Boutique , 201 S. Mount Auburh Road, Suite F, a specialty gift boutique featuring a curated collection of beauty, lifestyle, home and gifts.

Leni R. Lambdin LLC of Jonesboro, Illinois, for Parrish & Lambdin , 1115 State Route 127, Jonesboro, Illinois, a satellite office for a CPA firm.

Veronica Lynn Langston of Cape Girardeau for River City Inflatables LLC , 3049 William St., Suite 225, an indoor inflatable playground at West Park Mall.

