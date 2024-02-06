All sections
BusinessMarch 22, 2021

Business Notebook 3/22/21: Free business workshops scheduled in April

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southeast Missouri State University has scheduled three free business and finance workshops in April, "one of which will explain the mysteries behind those magic numbers known as your credit score," according to SBDC director Jakob Pallesen...

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southeast Missouri State University has scheduled three free business and finance workshops in April, "one of which will explain the mysteries behind those magic numbers known as your credit score," according to SBDC director Jakob Pallesen.

The online workshops:

  • Understanding Small Business Financials — 10 to 11 a.m. April 6. Topics will include profit and loss ledgers, balance sheets and how to make good use of financial documents. Register at www.missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22728.
  • Conducting Effective Interviews — 10 to 11 a.m. April 7. This workshop will cover employee interview techniques and will help employers hire the right person for the right position. To register, visit www.missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22754.
  • Get to Know Your Credit Score — 10 to 11 a.m. April 13. This program will look at what a credit score is, how it's used, how to obtain a credit score and a credit history, how a credit score is calculated and how to increase your credit score. To register, visit www.missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22729.

Information for WebEx or Zoom connections will be provided after registration. Support for the free workshops is provided by Regions Bank.

Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

