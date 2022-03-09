*Menu
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie Barnhouse
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
Artists Anonymous Opens April 7......

Posted Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 8:51 AM

The first show of our 2022 season will open April 7 at Port Cape in the Yacht Club. Reservations are being taken now. Refer to the flyer for dates, times and which type of show you prefer! A one hour comedy by John Passadino and directed by Mike Craig runs through Sunday, April 10. Call 573-334-0954 and reserve your table now! As always, I will see you at the Theatre🎭

