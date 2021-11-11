*Menu
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie Barnhouse
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
OPENING NIGHT FOR BEING NICE

Posted Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 6:06 AM
OPENING TONIGHT.......

Tonight’s the night for the opening of RCP’S last show of the season. “Being Nice” by Mark Niel will open at Port Cape this evening and will run through Sunday, November 14. This 3 cast play is a one hour comedy covering many different topics and a few surprises. Matthew Antill, Donna St. Sauver and Holly Raines will bring the stage to life tonight at 7:30. Reservations can still be made for tonight, Friday and Sunday’s show. The Saturday dinner show is sold out. Call Port Cape at 573-334-0954 to reserve your table. Tonight and the Sunday matinee are the dessert shows ($20) and Friday is the full buffet ($35). We are a non for profit Community Theatre and appreciate the support the community and the surrounding area gives us. Please refer to the attached flyer for times and dates. As always I will see you at the THEATRE❤️🎭

