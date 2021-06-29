- I REMEMBER WHEN by Dawn Cairns our July Show............. (4/27/21)
OPENING NIGHT July 8 I REMEMBER WHEN.........
River City Players have not been on stage since November 2019 and for us that seems like an eternity! We are so excited and proud that our first show of the 2021 season is right around the corner. We will be entertaining you, the community, members and patrons with a summer comedy “ I Remember When” by Dawn Cairns and directed by Mike Craig. We will have four performances beginning with our opening night on July 8 with the dessert bar and show, our two Dinner theatre performances July 9 and 10 is now down to only a few seats on July 9. The Saturday show is sold out. The Sunday dessert bar matinee still has seats available as does the opening night date of July 8. This is such a fun show with a very opinionated mother in law along with her son and the daughter in law who tries to keep her mouth shut but it just doesn’t happen! Judy Ruppel plays Jean the mother in law along with Krista Antill playing the daughter in law and Robb Davis plays the son. Reservations need to be made now if you want to be a part of Theatre being back on stage! Call Port Cape at 573-334-0954 to reserve that table. Refer to the attached flyer for more information. As always, Iwill see you at the THEATRE🎭
