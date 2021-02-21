- ITCHING FOR THEATRE🎭🎭🎭 (7/24/20)
- SEASON 2020 CANCELED DUE TO CORONA VIRUS......... (5/28/20)
- SPRING SHOW "ROPE" POSTPONED (3/17/20)
- "ROPE" RCP Spring Production.......... (3/1/20)
- AUDITIONS FOR "ROPE" (12/31/19)
- "Erica and Me" Opens November 7......... (10/17/19)
- AUDITIONS FOR FALL SHOW.... (7/18/19)
THEATRE IS HERE TO STAY..........🎭
It is hard to believe that the year of the pandemic 2020 has come and gone. It was a sad year for your local Community Theatre, River City Players. When we first heard the word covid19 we had no clue that it would become a pandemic and would close our theatre completely down for the entire year. We are just so thankful that our home is Port Cape thanks to owner Dennis (Doc) Cain. Unlike other local theatres we had no rent, upkeep, utilities or salaried employees. We are a non for profit 501C3 organization so we have it better than most. But the sadness, confusion, decisions, and expectations that we had to comply with was very hard for us as a group to do. We love our group and our members of RCP. Our patrons and audience are the ones that we work so hard to provide an experience that keeps them coming back year after year. Our last production of the 2020 season was to be “Rope” and we were already into full blown rehearsals and 3 weeks out from opening night. The hard decision of the Board of Director’s was to pull the plug due to the seriousness of the pandemic. How hard for the director to contact his cast that had put so much time and effort into the production to hear that it has been cancelled. Something like this reminds us what a fantastic group of people we have as members of our organization. They completely understood and some even commented “thank you for keeping us safe.” Thinking we would be able to do the production as our opening show for the 2021 Season starting in April has since been decided it just wouldn’t be 100% safe for the audience or the cast. Yes vaccines are being given and things are looking up but we have decided to take this season one show at a time. Keep in mind if we would decide it is safe to do a summer production in July, we would have to start in April with auditions and around 8 weeks of rehearsals so it is coming down to making that decision soon. This is where we are right now not knowing exactly when we will be able to begin our new Theatre Season. I just wanted to get you caught up with where we are at and let you know that RCP is still alive and well and that we miss entertaining you and seeing and visiting with you! Please know we will rise from this pandemic and will be back on stage in the Yacht Club at Port Cape. If you don’t follow us on Facebook please go to our page River City Players and follow us. You can keep us with what is happening and when we will start productions again. Once more a huge shout out and Thank you to all that support us. You are what keeps us going. As I always close my blogs, I will see you at the THEATRE❤️🎭
