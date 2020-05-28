- SPRING SHOW "ROPE" POSTPONED (3/17/20)
- "ROPE" RCP Spring Production.......... (3/1/20)
- AUDITIONS FOR "ROPE" (12/31/19)
- "Erica and Me" Opens November 7......... (10/17/19)
- AUDITIONS FOR FALL SHOW.... (7/18/19)
- SUMMER PRODUCTION OF "CHANGING ROOMS" OPENS IN JULY........ (6/19/19)
- AUDITIONS SET FOR SUMMER SHOW 2019..... (4/1/19)
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
SEASON 2020 CANCELED DUE TO CORONA VIRUS.........
Posted Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 12:33 PM
It was a very difficult decision the Board of Directors had to make concerning the 2020 Season of River City Players. After discussing and much thought we have decided to keep our members, patrons, and audiences safe. It makes us sad that we will not be doing any of our three productions and that we will not be entertaining you, the community this season. Stay tuned though as our Spring production , April 2021 will be "Rope" and the cast and crew will be back together rehearsing and preparing to entertain you in April of 2021. If you don't follow us on Facebook please do as you can keep up with us and our calendar of events. Please stay safe and know that you are missed by us! As always see you at the THEATRE! 🎭
