Bon Iver's "SABLE" EP: A soul-searching return to roots

That's evident on “SABLE,” made up of a droning intro and just three complete songs. Vernon has only released a handful of singles and collaborations since his fourth album — the complex and experimental “i,i” — was released in 2019. The reason: According to a press release, he had some soul-searching to do about whether he wanted to continue his career and, if so, what it would look like.

“I get caught looking in the mirror on the regular / What I see there resembles some competitor,” Vernon laments in the opener, a song written during the pandemic. There's anguish in the crescendo as he sings about a fear of change, then a more hopeful tone as the music softly winds down into the second track, “S P E Y S I D E."

The opening line, “I know now that I can’t make good / How I wish I could go back and put me where you stood," sets the stage for a guilt-driven plea for forgiveness. Vernon is briefly joined by violist Rob Moose, but it is otherwise a back-to-basics man-and-guitar sound that would've fit well on his debut album. There's none of the falsetto that set apart “For Emma Forever Ago,” but the music and word mesh well as a chilling expression of an attempt to restore something.

The only problem is it doesn't keep going. The final song, “Awards Season," is more poem than melody. Saxophonist Michael Lewis chimes in, but there's a lack of the sonic richness that has defined Bon Iver's music. For Vernon, the reset is surely complete. For everyone else, hopefully there's more to come. “SABLE” will undoubtedly leave Bon Iver fans wanting more.