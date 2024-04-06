A Tailor for Books: Gary Howard, Jr. restores books for himself, others

-
Cape County House candidates speak on agendasDistrict 146 House of Representatives candidates Lucas Green and incumbent Rep. Barry Hovis spoke about their respective campaigns during the Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club meeting Friday at Delmonico's in Jackson. As a first-time...
Former Dexter K-9 handler charged with animal abuse neglect4DEXTER, Mo. A former officer and K-9 handler with the Dexter Police Department faces criminal charges for his alleged involvement in the death of one K-9 and serious injury of another. Derrick Allen Durall of Puxico, Missouri, was charged...
Cape man accused of trafficking identitiesCape Girardeau County Sheriff's detectives say a Cape Girardeau man was found with a "plethora" of driver's licenses, IDs, Social Security cards, a birth certificate and numerous debit and credit cards belonging to different individuals. Anthony...
Police: Cape man stole phones, ID, debit card and dog's ashesTyrone Jones, 50, of Cape Girardeau, faces four theft-related charges, including first-degree burglary, a Class B felony. Among the items stolen from a home was a wooden boxes containing a dog's ashes, the victim alleges, though Jones said he tried...
Heritage Museum to open Truman, old Cape bridge construction exhibits1The Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum will hold three new exhibits for their official opening with an unveiling from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19. The exhibits include a history of the old Cape Girardeau bridges construction, President Harry S....
City of Cape, county parks, Jackson release parking information for solar eclipseThe city of Cape Girardeau and Jackson have announced parking plans for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The Cape Girardeau Police Department stated it will be placing barricades on the east side of the intersection of Limbaugh Lane and...
Tee up to raise awareness for testicular cancerThe Walks Foundation will be hosting their annual event Saturday, April 13, to raise awareness of testicular cancer and raise funds for cancer patients and their families. The TeeHouse Complex will be the site of the Lemon Drop Long Drive from 11...
B Magazine accepting nominations for 2024 Difference MakersWhether through large-scale public initiatives, volunteerism, public service or business leadership, B Magazine staff selects a group of individuals who go above and beyond to improve their communities to be honored each year as Difference...
Updated: Property tax increase fails in Cape; Pierce wins Ward 553Cape Girardeaus proposed municipal property tax increase for public safety personnel salaries failed to pass, and Rhett Pierce won the Ward 5 City Council seat against incumbent Shannon Truxel during municipal voting Tuesday, April 2. ...
Radar outage causes problems tracking severe weather Tuesday morning4During the peak of storms that spawned tornadoes across Missouri on Tuesday morning, April 2, the National Weather Services live radar network went dark. Meteorologists trying to warn viewers of imminent danger were handcuffed by a widespread...
Rare co-emergence of periodical cicada broods set to fill Midwest with songA rare co-emergence of adjacent periodical cicada broods will occur across the entire state of Illinois and in parts of Missouri and other surrounding states, filling the air with the sounds of their noisy mating call. ...
Muddy River Marathon organizers call for volunteers for annual raceThe fourth annual Muddy River Marathon is approaching and race organizers are reaching out for volunteers to ensure the events success Saturday, May 4. Since its inception in 2021, the marathon has drawn participants and spectators with its blend...
Proud Boys member from Sikeston guilty on three Jan. 6 charges27A Sikeston man pleaded guilty to two felonies and was found guilty of a third charge for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. ...
Schweiss wins PCMH board position, Perry County residents vote down sales tax increaseGwen Schweiss has earned a seat on the Perry County Memorial Hospital board of trustees, defeating her opponent Chris Francis by just under 400 votes during the general municipal election Tuesday, April 2. ...
Local News 4/2/24Jackson aldermen tackle commemorative marker, road work assessment in meetingJackson mayor Dwain Hahs proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month during the Monday, April 1, meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen. He presented a proclamation to two representatives from the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual...
Roundabout planned near Notre Dame; public meeting set for later this month7State transportation officials say they plan to build a roundabout near Notre Dame Regional High School on Route K in Cape Girardeau County. The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18,...
Public safety property tax increase highlights Cape Girardeau County ballot Tuesday31Voters in Cape Girardeau County will consider a municipal property tax increase to fund public safety personnel salaries among other issues and governmental seats Tuesday, April 2. The property tax increase for the City of Cape Girardeau of $0.25...
A Tailor for Books: Gary Howard, Jr. restores books for himself, others
It all started with a love for magic. Then a love for magic history kept in books. Now, Gary Howard, Jr. cultivates a love for restoring books his own and others to preserve precious tomes for future generations.
Howard first got into book restoration after reconnecting with his mentor magician, collector and book restorer Leo Behnke around 2017. Behnke, whom Cape Girardeau magician Bill Coomer introduced Howard to, taught Howard how to catalogue, clean and care for books through visits Howard made to Behnkes home in Las Vegas. The only person he ever trained, Behnke gave two and a half tons of his own books to Howard last year before Behnkes death. Howard also learned about book restoration by buying books at thrift stores, taking them apart and putting them back together.
Howard thinks about book restoration through metaphor, comparing it to carpentry or tailoring.
[Leo] always taught me how to use a knife [on book restoration projects], Howard says. One day, I started using scissors instead of a knife. And I remember having this come over me: I felt like a tailor, like I was customizing a suit. [Now,] I almost prefer to use scissors on these detail cuts versus a knife, because in a way, I am making a suit for this book.
People get books restored for one of two reasons, Howard says: love or money. Howard especially enjoys working with people who bring a book to him for sentimental reasons and want books restored like their family Bible, their grandmothers stained cookbook or a novel given to them by a loved one who is now deceased. Some people also want to restore a book so it becomes beautiful again or because it has historical significance. Others such as book dealers and collectors get books restored so they can make a profit or protect their investment.
Sentimental book restoration projects rank at the top of Howards list for favorite restorations hes undertaken. A few of his other favorites include a book from the 1893 Chicago Worlds Fair the Library of Congress printed a missing page for, books from the Civil War and scrapbooks for a private client.
When he assesses what repairwork a book needs, Howard looks at it from the outside in; when he repairs it, he works from the inside out. He says some of the most common repairs include a loose hinge, a split hinge, and torn or loose pages. He also recreates casing, cuts new boards for covers, repairs covers with acrylic paint and colored pencil, sews pages with thread, puts hollows on spines, and cleans dirt off of edges.
A book will tell you what it needs, Howard says.
The main preservation aspect of his work is to do no harm; anything he does has to be reversible, and he also wants to make it clear in his work that the book has been restored and is not original. Howard works with book owners to make sure theyre on the same page about the goal of the restoration and to choose the colors, trimming and types of binding used in the process.
Its important to catch things that are wrong with an important book such as a family heirloom early and to get it fixed when its first noticed, because it will only deteriorate more as time goes on, Howard says.
If restoring a book would do more harm than good, or if an owner decides not to restore a book but still wants to preserve it, Howard creates three alternative options: a custom clamshell that encases the book and looks like a book sitting on a shelf, a slipcase a book can fit snugly into and a phase box with four flaps that fold out flat to hold loose manuscript pages.
Howard says theres a story behind every book; books are important because they tell us where we come from, helping us to not repeat negative aspects of culture. They also help us understand past generations perceptions that show us how our thought processes developed as a culture over time.
Its a fascinating hobby. Its a fascinating career, and ultimately, we look at it as were just a small part in the preservation of future generations and being able to hand that off, Howard says. Thats what I love about it, is being able to be a part of being that caregiver and that caretaker.
How to handle books so they last
Think books are made to be opened by cracking the covers, or that you can cram as many books as possible onto a shelf? Think again. Theres an art to the way to handle books, so they stay in mint condition.
Think of your book as a living thing, book restorer Gary Howard, Jr. says.
Here, Howard shares tips for opening and shelving books:
1. Take the dust jacket off while reading.
Howard says the dust jacket is meant for when youre storing the book, not for when youre reading it. So, while youre actively reading the book, take the jacket off.
2. Be sure there is room on the shelf behind your books.
This helps keep an airflow around the books to prevent mildew or the spreading of bug infestations. Also give books room to breathe from side to side on the shelf by having a 10% air cushion. You can stack larger books on top of each other, with spines facing outward.
3. Open a book slowly.
When opening a new book for the first time, set it on its spine and gradually page through the book a few pages at a time, alternating pages from the front and then pages from the back. If the book is especially thick or old, prop it between two pillows while opening it, as well as while reading it, to help keep the binding intact.
4. Get a book off of a shelf using a two-step process.
Headbands at the top of books spines are there so the spine doesnt rip while pulling the book off of a shelf. But if youre getting the book off of the shelf properly, the headband shouldnt be needed. To properly pull the book from the shelf, push the books on either side of it back, and then pull the book you want from the middle of the spine. Or, place your finger two inches in at the top of the book you want to get off of the shelf, tilt the book back, reposition your two fingers on the side of the book and slide it out.
5. Reshelve a book using a two-step process.
To put a book back on the shelf, set the book back on the shelf and push it into place from the middle of the spine and then grab the books on either side of the book from behind and push them back into place.