Business executive Gary L. Howard Jr. talks about his passion outside the office magic
Gary L. Howard Jr. is a local business executive with an impressive background. After a 22-year career in banking, he joined the team at Kasten Masonry, Inc. four years ago as the vice president of sales. But outside the office, Howard is nationally recognized as a magician, magical consultant, writer, editor, creator and magic historian.
The Southeast Missouri native has worked with some of the biggest names in magic, but his path to success in this unique field did not happen overnight.
I was first introduced to magic in elementary school, he said. I vividly remember there was a talent show in fourth grade. I was kind of a shy introvert. But I remember doing a card trick a really simple effect and I remember getting some applause, but I didnt really think about magic as a hobby at that time.
Howards aunt, Jean Williams, was instrumental in his skill development. A published author and motivational speaker, she would perform magic to illustrate the point as she spoke.
As Howard grew up, his aunt would show him simple magic tricks, which is where his interest developed.
The summer of his freshman year of college, Howards family took a vacation to Disney World. On the last day of their trip, his dad gave him and his sister $50. Standing in the magic shop at Disney, he decided he would perform a trick for Aunt Jean at the next family Christmas. He purchased his first book on coin magic, a book about general magic and a magic set all of which he still has today.
I carried my props around in a small gray toolbox. At Christmas that year, everybody was out shopping, and Aunt Jeanie was at the house preparing to do a show that evening for all of the family, recalled Howard. I went out to my parents vehicle and grabbed this toolbox full of magic effects. I walked in, and I showed [Aunt Jean]. And she immediately started crying.
That was a pivotal moment for me, he said with emotion. She said, Finally, I have somebody to share this with. And from that day forward, I became her student.
Under his aunts apprenticeship, Howard began practicing escapes.
On his 19th birthday, she got him a straight jacket from a medical supply house and put him in it. While his aunt was reading the information and warnings, Howard escaped in less than 40 seconds and tapped her on the shoulder.
Youve surpassed what I can show you, she said to him. Youre already above me.
During the reemergence of magic on television in 1994-1995, Howard recalled having dreams of being the next David Copperfield or the next Lance Burton.
While working as a bank teller and attending Southeast Missouri State University, a co-worker invited Howard to attend a magic show at her mothers nursing home. Although he considers himself a more serious performer, he accepted the invitation. At the end of the show, the magician recognized a man out in the audience famed Cape Girardeau magician Bill Coomer.
Had I known what the next level was, and what was about to happen, Howard said, I would have called everyone a liar.
After the show Howard introduced himself to Coomer, who immediately took him under his wing.
He opened up a whole other world in the magic world that I never knew existed, he said. He taught me to invest in things that pack flat and play big.
Bill Coomer, who died in 2009, not only changed Howards philosophy and way of thinking, but he also introduced him to a lot of influential people.
Around 2005, Howard was first introduced to the iconic Leo Behnke, who worked with Walt Disney to open the magic shop in Disney Land alongside magician and author Merv Taylor. Behnke also worked with Mark Wilson on the Magic Land of Alakazam and started David Copperfields library.
Shortly after meeting Behnke, Howards business career took off and he had to take some time off from performing magic. He still took consulting calls sort of a think tank scenario, as he described it. Still, some of the fun projects he worked on would end up on television.
Fast forward to 2010-2011, and part two of Howards magic career began.
Getting reacquainted with magic, he began doing more consulting and creative work for professional magicians. Howard would also enter the historical aspect of magic.
Just like with anything, he said, were never going to know where were at and where were going unless we value the past and preserve it for future generations.
Several years later, Howard and his wife Jamie traveled with a couple of friends to Las Vegas, Nevada. While there he reached out to Leo Behnke, whom he hadnt spoken to in years.
Im in Vegas. If I dont call him Ill regret it for the rest of my life, Howard recalled thinking.
After reconnecting with Behnke in Las Vegas, they started talking about magic collecting, books and ideas, and their relationship continued to blossom.
Today, Howard has taken a problem solving and collecting stance with magic. Packages show up on his doorstep with books and ideas that other people in the magic community want him to review.
Outside of work in my free time I am a magician, a magical consultant, a writer, an editor, a creator and an individual that is trying to preserve our history for future generations, Howard said.
Howard is a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, The Society of American Magicians, and The New England Magic Collectors. He travels to magic expos across the country with an exclusive group in the magic community.
The most important thing out of all of this, Howard said, is being able to share it with my best friend who is my wife Jamie.
In the early years, Jamie Howard would stay home while her husband traveled. Upon his return, she would only hear about 25% of what had happened because so much of the experience is being there, Howard said.
Shes vetted now. She just laughs and says, My mind is blown!
So, how has magic impacted his life in Southeast Missouri?
Howard has a passion for serving the community and has been involved with the Kenny Rogers Children Center since his teens. While working as a credit analyst in Sikeston, Missouri, Howard was given the opportunity to teach children magic during his lunch break.
Having learned of David Copperfields Project Magic used in nursing homes and hospitals, Howard learned to use basic magic principals as a form of rehabilitative therapy.
Imagine a young child that may be battling self-image and confidence because hes an outcast, because he may have limited use of his left hand, he explained. We can show him an effect that will allow him to do exercises where he thinks hes just doing a magic trick. Were actually helping him work on his fine motor skills.
The next thing is the social interaction, he added. We start teaching them patterns, to where now theyre performing in front of someone.
Working with these kids, Howard not only helped them physically but gave them confidence they may have been lacking. Howard went from teaching children during his lunch break to seeing them perform on the Kenny Rogers Children Center telethon.
That was a really neat project, he said.
While his talent has afforded him the opportunity to work with famous magicians, travel to many different places and work on unique projects, Howard notes that one of the most important things magic has given him over the years is perspective.
[Magic] allows us to think outside of the box, which has helped me in my vocation, he explains. It allows you the opportunity to look at things from different angles and looking at different avenues to problem solve.
Gary Howard Jr. could have ended up in many different places by pursing magic as his primary profession, but he chose to stay in Southeast Missouri. Watching him put his skills to use close to home and for good causes is the real magic.
Comments
-
State House District 147 nominees make final pushWith days to go before the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election, the Southeast Missourian reached out Thursday, Nov. 3, to state House District 147 candidates before voters decide who will fill the open seat representing the City of Cape Girardeau....
-
10 area veterans to be presented with Quilts of ValorQuilts of Valor will be given to 10 U.S. military veterans in honor of their service on Monday, Nov. 14, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau. Each veteran who will receive a quilt was nominated by a member of the River Heritage Quilters' Guild. The...
-
Parks and Rec Foundation's Spaghetti Day returns to Cape Girardeau next weekCape Girardeau residents interested in pasta, entertainment and helping out the Parks and Recreation Foundation will have the opportunity to enjoy all three at the annual Spaghetti Day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the...
-
What's going on at the Capaha Park Rose GardenRenovations to the Rose Garden in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau began Monday, Oct. 31. The work is part of the five-phase Capaha Park Master Plan from the Parks and Recreation Department to improve the historic city park. Most of the work will help...
-
East Prairie man sentenced to prison for child pornAn East Prairie, Missouri, man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison on a child pornography charge. Elijah G. Riley, 27, was ordered to serve 135 months in federal prison for the offense of distribution of child pornography, according to the U.S....
-
Propositions on the ballot in Miner, OranTwo propositions are on the ballot in Scott County. Voters in Miner, Missouri, will consider whether to impose a half-cent sales tax to fund operating costs of the city's street, sewer and water departments. In Oran, Missouri, voters will decide...
-
Area lawmakers not high on on Missouri's Amendment 3 as marijuana vote nears18Missourians who have not already voted no-excuse absentee for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election will have the chance next week to decide whether to approve controversial Amendment 3, concerning recreational marijuana. Three Republican lawmakers who...
-
Salute to veterans Jackson's Capps on 'life skills' acquired from military service4Jackson's Amber Capps, 25, is a wife, mother of two and a full-time Southeast Missouri State University interior design student with her own photography business. She also spent four years on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps plus another year in...
-
Cape Girardeau hosts state highways commissionMissouri Highways and Transportation Commission, a panel that includes Commissioner W. Dustin Boatwright of Kelso, Missouri, held its monthly meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Commissioners heard...
-
Salute to veterans Capt. Rebecca Peters: seeking challenge, sense of purposeEarning bachelor's and master's degrees and teaching weren't challenging enough for Rebecca Peters, and so she joined the Missouri Army National Guard. A decade later, she is a captain and a company commander, and she has found a challenge that can...
-
Salute to veterans Diane Minniefield: Recognizing dream of service later than mostDiane Minniefield was sitting in an Army recruiting office in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in 1994. The 34-year-old was there with her niece who was enlisting. Minniefield once had a dream of being in the Navy and tried to enter the military herself....
-
Salute to veterans Erin Tomkins: Serving others, building relationships are keySome military skills and experience don't easily translate to the civilian world. There's not much demand for tank drivers in Southeast Missouri. But the military can teach lessons that help veterans when they're not wearing their uniform. "The...
-
Salute to veterans Three area residents named to Missouri Veterans HOFSIKESTON, Mo. Two Sikeston residents and a Perryville, Missouri, man were among seven veterans inducted into Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame's class of 2022. Michael K. Harris Sr. and Stephen L. Taylor of Sikeston and Curt Vogel of Perryville were...
-
Salute to veterans Groups plan ceremonies, other events to honor vets next weekAmong Veterans Day events planned in the area: n Veterans Day Breakfast and Assembly 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, St. Mary Cathedral School. The event will honor veterans and their sacrifice. Parents, relatives, neighbors and friends of students...
-
Videoconference call regarding 'Connecting All Missourians' initiative to be held MondayIncreasing broadband internet connectivity to all Missourians will be the subject of a videoconference call hosted by the Missouri Office of Broadband at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. According to a news release from the Southeast Missouri Regional...
-
2 shootings reported in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston juvenile and adult are recovering from gunshot wounds receive Wednesday, Nov. 2. Early Wednesday, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston after receiving...
-
Southeast College of Nursing gets sizable grant1A nearly $1.4 million federal grant aimed largely at boosting recruitment to health care careers and retraining industry professionals has been received by Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. "This project Rural...
-
4 sex offenders in Cape Girardeau County found not compliant with Halloween guidelinesThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office found four out of the 83 registered sex offenders in the county required to comply with the special Halloween guidelines not compliant. Not all registered sex offenders are required to follow the...
-
Airport board meeting for new terminal proposal recommendation postponedThe Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board meeting at which board members were set to vote to recommend a bid for the new terminal project to the Cape Girardeau City Council was postponed. The meeting was originally supposed to take...
-
FBI warns of foreign information manipulation, but says voting disruption 'unlikely'11The FBI reports "foreign actors" are likely to use "information manipulation tactics" leading up to the general elections Tuesday, Nov. 8. This information came in a joint news release from the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security...
-
Drought has 'devastating' impacts on river bargesThe low water levels of the Mississippi River and others across the U.S. have caused obstacles to shipping that have ripple effects on the global economy. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that more than 600 million tons around 14% of...
-
Jackson's Christmas parade details announcedUptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will stage the annual Christmas parade beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Uptown Jackson, in a news release, said the parade's theme is "A Toyland Christmas", and will step off at Southern Bank on Main...
-
Cape Girardeau County allows burn notice to expire3A burn advisory, in effect for just more than a month in Cape Girardeau County, will now be allowed to expire, the County Commission decided Monday, Oct. 31. The county issued the advisory Sept. 29 after Mark Winkler, the county's director of...
-
Community memorial service set for Sunday in Cape GirardeauA community memorial service will be held by Southeast Hospice at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Cape First Church, 254 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. The annual commemoration is held to remember loved ones through music, prayers and...
-
-
Local News 10/31/22Sikeston paranormal investigators seek to capture proof of the unseenSIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston-based paranormal investigation group works year-round to capture proof of the unseen, but during the Halloween season, it invites members of the public to a firsthand experience of their investigations. Throughout the...
-
Local experts opine on the risk of little or no personal savings9On Oct. 21, a federal judge issued a temporary block, or stay, of the Biden administration's student-loan forgiveness plan. The plan, first revealed by President Joe Biden two months earlier, promised to cancel up to $10,000 student debt for...
-
Jackson Burger King razed, new one to be builtBurger King restaurant at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd. (U.S. 61) was razed last week as owner Midamerica Hotels plans to put a newer version of the franchise in its place no later than March. Demolition of the old structure, which first opened Nov. 15,...
-
Bella Italia closed until further notice in downtown Cape5This story is updated. Bella Italia Restaurant, a downtown Cape Girardeau culinary mainstay since 2003, remains closed until further notice, as the establishment continues to deal with what its Facebook page called equipment problems. The...
-
-
-
-
Most read 10/29/22Rare opportunity to access Tower Rock coming back4Although the Mississippi River has risen a few feet in recent days, forecasters expect it to fall again, allowing rare access to a regional attraction. Missouri Department of Conservation (MDOC) officials estimate Tower Rock could be accessible...
-
Most read 10/29/22Cape County man charged in alleged domestic violence incident Thursday4A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with three felonies in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident Thursday. A release from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says authorities arrested Dayvion Parker, 19, after responding to a...
-
-
Most read 10/28/22One in custody after shots fired north of Cape15One person is in custody after reports of possible shots fired at a residence north of Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Oct. 27. According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, the scene at a home along Highway 177 has been...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.