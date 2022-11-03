Gary L. Howard Jr. is a local business executive with an impressive background. After a 22-year career in banking, he joined the team at Kasten Masonry, Inc. four years ago as the vice president of sales. But outside the office, Howard is nationally recognized as a magician, magical consultant, writer, editor, creator and magic historian.

The Southeast Missouri native has worked with some of the biggest names in magic, but his path to success in this unique field did not happen overnight.

I was first introduced to magic in elementary school, he said. I vividly remember there was a talent show in fourth grade. I was kind of a shy introvert. But I remember doing a card trick  a really simple effect  and I remember getting some applause, but I didnt really think about magic as a hobby at that time.

Howards aunt, Jean Williams, was instrumental in his skill development. A published author and motivational speaker, she would perform magic to illustrate the point as she spoke.

As Howard grew up, his aunt would show him simple magic tricks, which is where his interest developed.

The summer of his freshman year of college, Howards family took a vacation to Disney World. On the last day of their trip, his dad gave him and his sister $50. Standing in the magic shop at Disney, he decided he would perform a trick for Aunt Jean at the next family Christmas. He purchased his first book on coin magic, a book about general magic and a magic set  all of which he still has today.

I carried my props around in a small gray toolbox. At Christmas that year, everybody was out shopping, and Aunt Jeanie was at the house preparing to do a show that evening for all of the family, recalled Howard. I went out to my parents vehicle and grabbed this toolbox full of magic effects. I walked in, and I showed [Aunt Jean]. And she immediately started crying.

That was a pivotal moment for me, he said with emotion. She said, Finally, I have somebody to share this with. And from that day forward, I became her student.

Under his aunts apprenticeship, Howard began practicing escapes.

On his 19th birthday, she got him a straight jacket from a medical supply house and put him in it. While his aunt was reading the information and warnings, Howard escaped in less than 40 seconds and tapped her on the shoulder.

Youve surpassed what I can show you, she said to him. Youre already above me.

During the reemergence of magic on television in 1994-1995, Howard recalled having dreams of being the next David Copperfield or the next Lance Burton.

While working as a bank teller and attending Southeast Missouri State University, a co-worker invited Howard to attend a magic show at her mothers nursing home. Although he considers himself a more serious performer, he accepted the invitation. At the end of the show, the magician recognized a man out in the audience  famed Cape Girardeau magician Bill Coomer.

Had I known what the next level was, and what was about to happen, Howard said, I would have called everyone a liar.

After the show Howard introduced himself to Coomer, who immediately took him under his wing.

He opened up a whole other world in the magic world that I never knew existed, he said. He taught me to invest in things that pack flat and play big.

Bill Coomer, who died in 2009, not only changed Howards philosophy and way of thinking, but he also introduced him to a lot of influential people.

Around 2005, Howard was first introduced to the iconic Leo Behnke, who worked with Walt Disney to open the magic shop in Disney Land alongside magician and author Merv Taylor. Behnke also worked with Mark Wilson on the Magic Land of Alakazam and started David Copperfields library.

Shortly after meeting Behnke, Howards business career took off and he had to take some time off from performing magic. He still took consulting calls  sort of a think tank scenario, as he described it. Still, some of the fun projects he worked on would end up on television.

Fast forward to 2010-2011, and part two of Howards magic career began.

Getting reacquainted with magic, he began doing more consulting and creative work for professional magicians. Howard would also enter the historical aspect of magic.

Just like with anything, he said, were never going to know where were at and where were going unless we value the past and preserve it for future generations.

Several years later, Howard and his wife Jamie traveled with a couple of friends to Las Vegas, Nevada. While there he reached out to Leo Behnke, whom he hadnt spoken to in years.

Im in Vegas. If I dont call him Ill regret it for the rest of my life, Howard recalled thinking.

After reconnecting with Behnke in Las Vegas, they started talking about magic collecting, books and ideas, and their relationship continued to blossom.

Today, Howard has taken a problem solving and collecting stance with magic. Packages show up on his doorstep with books and ideas that other people in the magic community want him to review.

Outside of work in my free time I am a magician, a magical consultant, a writer, an editor, a creator and an individual that is trying to preserve our history for future generations, Howard said.

Howard is a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, The Society of American Magicians, and The New England Magic Collectors. He travels to magic expos across the country with an exclusive group in the magic community.

The most important thing out of all of this, Howard said, is being able to share it with my best friend who is my wife Jamie.

In the early years, Jamie Howard would stay home while her husband traveled. Upon his return, she would only hear about 25% of what had happened because so much of the experience is being there, Howard said.

Shes vetted now. She just laughs and says, My mind is blown!

So, how has magic impacted his life in Southeast Missouri?

Howard has a passion for serving the community and has been involved with the Kenny Rogers Children Center since his teens. While working as a credit analyst in Sikeston, Missouri, Howard was given the opportunity to teach children magic during his lunch break.

Having learned of David Copperfields Project Magic used in nursing homes and hospitals, Howard learned to use basic magic principals as a form of rehabilitative therapy.

Imagine a young child that may be battling self-image and confidence because hes an outcast, because he may have limited use of his left hand, he explained. We can show him an effect that will allow him to do exercises where he thinks hes just doing a magic trick. Were actually helping him work on his fine motor skills.

The next thing is the social interaction, he added. We start teaching them patterns, to where now theyre performing in front of someone.

Working with these kids, Howard not only helped them physically but gave them confidence they may have been lacking. Howard went from teaching children during his lunch break to seeing them perform on the Kenny Rogers Children Center telethon.

That was a really neat project, he said.

While his talent has afforded him the opportunity to work with famous magicians, travel to many different places and work on unique projects, Howard notes that one of the most important things magic has given him over the years is perspective.

[Magic] allows us to think outside of the box, which has helped me in my vocation, he explains. It allows you the opportunity to look at things from different angles and looking at different avenues to problem solve.

Gary Howard Jr. could have ended up in many different places by pursing magic as his primary profession, but he chose to stay in Southeast Missouri. Watching him put his skills to use close to home and for good causes is the real magic.