Suspect in custody after Tuesday morning shooting
A Bertrand man was charged with first-degree assault Tuesday, April 23, after a shooting at a residence in the 1000 block of North Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau.
Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, emergency services were called to the residence in report of a man shot in the leg.
Responding authorities, including Cape Girardeau Police Department and Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, began a search for a male suspect, who they apprehended around 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Big Bend Road.
The man apprehended was Jacob Sipp, 22, of Bertrand.
Assistant chief Adam Glueck with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said the male victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
No information about the victim was available.
According to a probable-cause statement, Sipp arrived at the residence to meet up with a friend. He said no one answered his knock, so he returned to his vehicle. The statement says the victim approached Sipp in the vehicle, and the two had an altercation. According to Sipp, the victim grabbed him through an open window and began assaulting him. The victim began to return to the residence when Sipp grabbed his loaded .22 rifle and fired a couple of shots.
Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker charged Sipp with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Sipp was being held Tuesday in lieu of $250,000 cash-only bond.
