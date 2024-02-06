All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldSeptember 27, 2024

Venezuelans crossing the Darien Gap say they lost hope after July's election

LAJAS BLANCAS, Panama (AP) — Venezuelans trekking across the

JUAN ZAMORANO, Associated Press
Migrants arrive to Lajas Blancas, Panama, after trekking across the Darien Gap from Colombia in hopes of reaching the U.S., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Migrants arrive to Lajas Blancas, Panama, after trekking across the Darien Gap from Colombia in hopes of reaching the U.S., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dorcas Many, from Democratic Republic of the Congo, carries her daughter Maria Many at a camp where migrants who walked across the Darien Gap stop in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Dorcas Many, from Democratic Republic of the Congo, carries her daughter Maria Many at a camp where migrants who walked across the Darien Gap stop in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brayan Quintero and his son Brian, from Venezuela, arrive by boat to Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, after walking across the Darien Gap in hopes of reaching the U.S. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Brayan Quintero and his son Brian, from Venezuela, arrive by boat to Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, after walking across the Darien Gap in hopes of reaching the U.S. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A boat takes migrants to Lajas Blanca, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, after the migrants trekked across the Darien Gap from Colombia in hopes of reaching the U.S. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A boat takes migrants to Lajas Blanca, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, after the migrants trekked across the Darien Gap from Colombia in hopes of reaching the U.S. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Migrants rest at a camp after treking across the Darien Gap from Colombia in hopes of reaching the U.S., in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Migrants rest at a camp after treking across the Darien Gap from Colombia in hopes of reaching the U.S., in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dorcas Many carries her daughter at a camp for migrants who walked across the Darien Gap in hopes of reaching the U.S., in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Dorcas Many carries her daughter at a camp for migrants who walked across the Darien Gap in hopes of reaching the U.S., in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Children play at a camp for migrants in Lajas Blancas, Panama, after walking across the Darien Gap in hopes of reaching the U.S., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Children play at a camp for migrants in Lajas Blancas, Panama, after walking across the Darien Gap in hopes of reaching the U.S., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emanuel Dordis, of Venezuela, sleeps next to his father at a camp for migrants who trekked across the Darien Gap in the hope of reaching the U.S., in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Emanuel Dordis, of Venezuela, sleeps next to his father at a camp for migrants who trekked across the Darien Gap in the hope of reaching the U.S., in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The cell phones of migrants get their batteries charged for a cost of $1 dollar per hour at a camp for people who walked across the Darien Gap in hopes of reaching the U.S., in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
The cell phones of migrants get their batteries charged for a cost of $1 dollar per hour at a camp for people who walked across the Darien Gap in hopes of reaching the U.S., in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Migrants from Nepal use their phones at a camp for people who walked across the Darien Gap in hope of reaching the U.S., in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Migrants from Nepal use their phones at a camp for people who walked across the Darien Gap in hope of reaching the U.S., in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Migrants from Bangladesh wait at an immigration post where Panamanian officers process the identifications of those who have trekked across the Darién Gap, in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Migrants from Bangladesh wait at an immigration post where Panamanian officers process the identifications of those who have trekked across the Darién Gap, in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman walks with her children through the street in Piriati, Panama, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A woman walks with her children through the street in Piriati, Panama, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LAJAS BLANCAS, Panama (AP) — Venezuelans trekking across the Darien Gap – a rugged jungle passage between Colombia and Panama – say they're making the perilous journey because they lost hope for change after a contentious presidential election handed victory to President Nicolás Maduro despite vote tallies released by the opposition showing that his competitor won by a landslide.

“We stayed waiting for the election (results) because if Maduro left (power) then we would stay. But nothing happened,” said Enrique Dordis, 46, a former cab driver from the central state of Carabobo, who left Venezuela last week with his wife, an 8-year-old son, Emanuel, and four other family members.

Tucked in a tent in the Lajas Blancas camp, he reflected Thursday on the raging rivers and heavy downpours the family had to face in their four-day trek across the dense jungle, once believed to be nearly impossible to cross. “Money is not enough. You get desperate and you have to look for a better future for your children,” he said.

Last year, more than half a million migrants – a record number – crossed through the Darien on their way to the United States. More than 60% of them were Venezuelans fleeing economic and political turmoil by the millions. Those who didn’t migrate held onto hope that their country, once one of Latin America’s wealthiest, would someday bounce back.

While migration from Venezuela has since slowed along the border from record levels, the disputed results of the July election and the state repression that followed was the final straw, and many fear it could potentially trigger a new wave of migration.

“We feel very disappointed after the election, which was a total fraud,” said Rosimar Angulo, a Venezuelan staying with other migrants in a small Red Cross reception center on Thursday morning at the mouth of the jungle passage.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Angulo arrived in the camp after traveling by boat from Bajo Chiquito, where migrants make their first registration with Panamanian authorities, after trudging days through the jungle on foot.

“It’s getting harder and harder, our relatives are getting sick,” Angulo said, as a fellow traveler was carried on a stretcher by members of the Red Cross.

Like Angulo, many of the Venezuelans arriving to Lajas Blancas said that they made the decision to leave shortly after Venezuela’s electoral authority handed victory to Maduro, despite vote tallies released by the opposition showing that his competitor won by a landslide.

More than half a dozen Venezuelan migrants interviewed said they held out until several weeks after the election, hoping for a favorable outcome for opposition candidate Edmundo González — who has since left the country — and encouraged by street demonstrations led by leader María Corina Machado.

“For us, the same government winning again means there will be no improvement in the country,” said Laura Naveda, a migrant traveling with 13 family members, including several children.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Adult day centers offer multicultural hubs for older people ...
WorldOct. 17
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, deb...
WorldOct. 17
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with ...
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Si...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy