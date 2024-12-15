All sections
WorldDecember 15, 2024

Flight takes kids to visit Santa at North Pole scene in transformed Denver airport hangar

DENVER (AP) — Dozens of kids cheered on a festively decked-out plane in Denver on Saturday when the pilot announced their destination for the day: the North Pole.

THOMAS PEIPERT and BECKY BOHRER, Associated Press
Flight attendant Gustavo Oliveira, center, juggles bubbles to entertain passengers during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Flight attendant Gustavo Oliveira, center, juggles bubbles to entertain passengers during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Participants deplane during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Participants deplane during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Participants prepare for take off during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Participants prepare for take off during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Captain Paul Purkey, center, pins wings on participants during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Captain Paul Purkey, center, pins wings on participants during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Kaelee Thomas, right, takes a selfie with her 7-year-old son, Greyson, before take off during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Kaelee Thomas, right, takes a selfie with her 7-year-old son, Greyson, before take off during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A flight attendant sprays bubbles during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A flight attendant sprays bubbles during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Twelve-year-old Adan Cervantes, left, waits to check in at the gate with the help of a flight attendant during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Twelve-year-old Adan Cervantes, left, waits to check in at the gate with the help of a flight attendant during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Nine-year-old Rylan Hadad, left, walks with his mother, Eva, during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Nine-year-old Rylan Hadad, left, walks with his mother, Eva, during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A participant sprays bubbles during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A participant sprays bubbles during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
People dressed as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus greet participants as they disembark from a plane during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
People dressed as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus greet participants as they disembark from a plane during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
United Airlines employees pose for a photograph as they wait for participants during the company's annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
United Airlines employees pose for a photograph as they wait for participants during the company's annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A United Airlines employee dons holiday spectacles during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A United Airlines employee dons holiday spectacles during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Passengers in holiday garb wait to board an airplane during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Passengers in holiday garb wait to board an airplane during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Flight attendant Dre Zulaica, front left, of San Francisco, greets a participant and her guardian during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Flight attendant Dre Zulaica, front left, of San Francisco, greets a participant and her guardian during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Dressed in a Grinch costume, a flight attendant entertains passengers during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Dressed in a Grinch costume, a flight attendant entertains passengers during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Flight attendant Kaori Kiguradze welcomes participants during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Flight attendant Kaori Kiguradze welcomes participants during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Twelve-year-old Adan Cervantes, center, of Denver, waves as he disembarks from a plane during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Twelve-year-old Adan Cervantes, center, of Denver, waves as he disembarks from a plane during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Flight attendant Dre Zulaica, right, of San Francisco, greets 7-year-old Greyson Thomas, of Denver, during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Flight attendant Dre Zulaica, right, of San Francisco, greets 7-year-old Greyson Thomas, of Denver, during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boys and girls wave as they disembark from the train on their way to the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boys and girls wave as they disembark from the train on their way to the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Captain Paul Purkey helps a participant navigate the stairs during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Captain Paul Purkey helps a participant navigate the stairs during the United Airlines annual "fantasy flight" to a fictional North Pole at Denver International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

More than 100 children, some of whom have serious health issues, were then taken on a roughly 45-minute flight near the city before landing back at Denver International Airport and being towed to a hangar transformed by United Airlines employees and volunteers into the North Pole.

Streamers, paper snowflakes and tufts of cotton resembling feathery snow dotted the plane and seats. Flight personnel paraded a bubble machine up and down the aisle to shouts of “bubbles, bubbles, bubbles” from the excited children. Holiday songs played in the background and there were apple snacks and juice for all.

Before landing, the children were asked to close their window shades. When they opened, the kids were met by the sight of a waiting Santa and Mrs. Claus and a host of elves. An ice cream truck was on hand and the children received gifts.

Bryce Bosley, 6, was tickled to see Santa and all the North Pole had to offer.

“The North Pole is fun because there’s games, food, and all the activities are really fun,” he said.

United Capt. Bob Zimmermann, the holiday flight's pilot, was struck by the joy and wonder of the youngsters.

“Throughout the year I’ll think of the fantasy flight,” he said. “When life seems to get tough or I want to complain about something, I remember these kids and the joy and the love and what this feels like, and it just keeps my life in perspective.”

United partnered with Make-A-Wish Colorado, Girls Inc., Children’s Hospital Colorado and Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association to invite Denver-area kids ages 3 to 10 years on the flight.

For more than 30 years, United has staged its annual “fantasy flights” to fictional North Poles at airports around the world to bring holiday cheer to children and their families.

This year they took place in 13 cities, starting Dec. 5 in Honolulu and then in Washington, Houston, Los Angeles, London, Chicago, San Francisco, Tokyo, Cleveland and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and on the island of Guam. Newark, New Jersey, also had a flight Saturday.

Jonna McGrath, United's vice president for operations at its Denver hub, has participated in 29 flights and said it is one of her favorite days of the year.

“It gives them a day where they are away from some of the challenges they face in their day-to-day life,” said McGrath, who was dressed as an elf. “Bringing a little magic and some gifts to their holiday season is something they’ll never forget.”

___

Bohrer reported from Juneau, Alaska.

