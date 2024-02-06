All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 15, 2024

At least 11 dead in the French territory of Mayotte as Cyclone Chido causes devastating damage

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — At least 11 people have died after

GERALD IMRAY and SYLVIE CORBET, Associated Press
This undated photo provided by NGO Medecins du Monde on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, shows a devastated hill on the French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, after Cyclone Chido caused extensive damage with reports of several fatalities. (Medecins du Monde via AP)
This undated photo provided by NGO Medecins du Monde on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, shows a devastated hill on the French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, after Cyclone Chido caused extensive damage with reports of several fatalities. (Medecins du Monde via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — At least 11 people have died after Cyclone Chido caused devastating damage in the French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, France's Interior Ministry said Sunday.

The ministry said it was proving difficult to get a precise tally of the dead and injured amid fears the death toll will increase. A hospital in Mayotte reported that nine people were in critical condition in the hospital and 246 others were injured.

The tropical cyclone blew through the southeastern Indian Ocean, also affecting the nearby islands of Comoros and Madagascar. Mayotte was directly in the path of the cyclone and suffered extensive damage on Saturday, officials said. The prefect of Mayotte said it was the worst cyclone to hit Mayotte in 90 years.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said Saturday night after an emergency meeting in Paris that there were fears that the death toll in Mayotte “will be high.”

Chido brought winds in excess of 220 kph (136 mph), according to the French weather service, ripping metal roofs off houses and destroying many small structures in Mayotte, which has a population of just over 300,000 spread over two main islands about 800 kilometers (500 miles) off Africa's east coast.

In some parts, entire neighborhoods were flattened, while local residents reported many trees had been uprooted and boats had been flipped or sunk. The main airport also suffered major damage, the French transport minister said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

France’s poorest island, Mayotte has previously struggled with drought and underinvestment.

Chido has now made landfall in Mozambique on the African mainland, where emergency officials had warned that 2.5 million people could be impacted in two northern provinces. Landlocked countries Malawi and Zimbabwe have also made plans and are preparing to be affected, with both countries warning they might have to evacuate people from low-lying areas because of flooding.

A series of strong cyclones have hit the southeastern Indian Ocean in recent years, including Cyclone Idai in 2019 that left more than 1,500 people dead in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

___

Corbet reported from Paris.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 15
Storms across US bring heavy snow, dangerous ice and a torna...
WorldDec. 15
Pope Francis to focus on regional 'crisis and conflict' duri...
WorldDec. 15
Flight takes kids to visit Santa at North Pole scene in tran...
WorldDec. 15
After a 15-year pause in executions, Indiana prepares to put...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
One week into a new Syria, rebels aim for normalcy and Syrians vow not to be silent again
WorldDec. 15
One week into a new Syria, rebels aim for normalcy and Syrians vow not to be silent again
Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter wins Heisman Trophy as college football's top player
WorldDec. 15
Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter wins Heisman Trophy as college football's top player
South Korea’s opposition chief urges top court to act swiftly on impeachment
WorldDec. 15
South Korea’s opposition chief urges top court to act swiftly on impeachment
PHOTO COLLECTION: Heisman Trophy Football
WorldDec. 15
PHOTO COLLECTION: Heisman Trophy Football
ABC agrees to give $15 million to Donald Trump's presidential library to settle defamation lawsuit
WorldDec. 15
ABC agrees to give $15 million to Donald Trump's presidential library to settle defamation lawsuit
Former NFL QB Carson Palmer is the new head coach at Santa Margarita High School, his alma mater
WorldDec. 14
Former NFL QB Carson Palmer is the new head coach at Santa Margarita High School, his alma mater
Mystery drone sightings keep happening in New Jersey. Here's what we know (and don't know)
WorldDec. 14
Mystery drone sightings keep happening in New Jersey. Here's what we know (and don't know)
Pelosi has hip replacement surgery at a US military hospital in Germany after a fall
WorldDec. 14
Pelosi has hip replacement surgery at a US military hospital in Germany after a fall
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy