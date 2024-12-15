GENEVA (AP) — A red fox frantically scratches the wires of its small cage. An Arctic fox meanders lazily with a bloody tail. Other furry creatures, some with teary eyes, stare blankly into a light on an activist's video camera.

Finnish advocacy group Oikeutta Elaimille, or Justice for Animals, and Humane Society International have released images taken from an “undercover investigation” at three fur farms in western Finland in late October to highlight the behind-the-scenes realities of the trade.

The activists’ incursion came as the European Union, which counts Finland as a member, is awaiting advice in March from the EU agency that oversees animal welfare before deciding in March 2026 whether it should propose a ban on fur farming altogether.

FIFUR, a Finnish fur-breeders group, blasted the “covert filming” of the farms, accusing the intruders of “breaching strict biosecurity requirements” on farms where operations are “strictly controlled by national laws and regulations” and where veterinarians monitor animal welfare.

Some viewers might ache over the conditions of the cuddly-looking creatures; others might wonder what the big deal is: The industry is — at least for now — legal and regulated.

Aside from the animals’ captivity in small cages — with sometimes more than one in a single cage — none of the images shows abuse in progress. No explanation was given for the bright red blood on what looked like an open gash and exposed bone in a single Arctic fox’s tail area.

“These pictures and these intrusions ... it creates a false image of normal lab animal welfare and animal keeping in the farms," said FIFUR spokesman Olli-Pekka Nissinen, adding that his group believed the initiative to ban fur farming will be rejected.

The breeders' group said the fur sector has among the highest welfare standards of any form of animal husbandry, and Nissinen suggested that farmers have little incentive to mistreat them. "Animal welfare first shows in the animals’ fur and it’s very important for farmers to take care of the animals so that they can have decent incomes.”

FIFUR says most of its 442 member farms — as of December last year — are run by family businesses, and nearly all the farms are in the Ostrobothnia region along the Baltic Sea. Finland is the world's largest producer of certified fox pelts, the industry group said.

Oikeutta Eläimille spokesman Kristo Muurimaa says the operation involved entering the farms to observe and document the conditions in which the animals are kept and that the photos were taken in compliance with Finnish law.

Neither side has announced plans for any legal action.