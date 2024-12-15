All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 15, 2024

Storms across US bring heavy snow, dangerous ice and a tornado in California

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Inclement weather plagued areas of the U.S. in the first half of the weekend, with dangerous conditions including heavy snow in upstate New York, a major ice storm in Midwest states, severe weather warnings around Lake Tahoe and unsual tornado activity in Central California.

JOSH FUNK, Associated Press
Water from the San Francisco Bay spills onto the Embarcadero in San Francisco on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, as a result of high tides and storm-driven waves. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Water from the San Francisco Bay spills onto the Embarcadero in San Francisco on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, as a result of high tides and storm-driven waves. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image made from video provided Bruno's Bar and Grill shows a tornado descending on Scotts Valley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Bruno's Bar and Grill via AP)
This image made from video provided Bruno's Bar and Grill shows a tornado descending on Scotts Valley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Bruno's Bar and Grill via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ice accumulates on Trees, grass, and corn stalks in North Liberty, Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)
Ice accumulates on Trees, grass, and corn stalks in North Liberty, Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Motorists make their way along Interstate 380 in North Liberty, Iowa, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)
Motorists make their way along Interstate 380 in North Liberty, Iowa, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A car gets stuck trying to go up an icy Pacific Street during freezing rain in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
A car gets stuck trying to go up an icy Pacific Street during freezing rain in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Water from the San Francisco Bay spills onto the Embarcadero as a result of high tides and storm-driven waves on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Water from the San Francisco Bay spills onto the Embarcadero as a result of high tides and storm-driven waves on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Water from the San Francisco Bay spills onto the Embarcadero in San Francisco on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, as a result of high tides and storm-driven waves. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Water from the San Francisco Bay spills onto the Embarcadero in San Francisco on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, as a result of high tides and storm-driven waves. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man clears downed trees near his house in Seaside, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
A man clears downed trees near his house in Seaside, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A car is damaged by a fallen tree in Monterey, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
A car is damaged by a fallen tree in Monterey, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A large tree branch crashed into a garage near Coe Avenue in Seaside, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
A large tree branch crashed into a garage near Coe Avenue in Seaside, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers remove a large tree that fell into a mobile home in Seaside, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Workers remove a large tree that fell into a mobile home in Seaside, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A truck is damaged after a large tree fell across a street in Seaside, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
A truck is damaged after a large tree fell across a street in Seaside, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image, provided by the Livermore Police Dept. shows flooding near the intersection of Murrieta Blvd. and Stanley Blvd. during a storm Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 in Livermore, Calif. (Livermore Police Dept. via AP)
This image, provided by the Livermore Police Dept. shows flooding near the intersection of Murrieta Blvd. and Stanley Blvd. during a storm Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 in Livermore, Calif. (Livermore Police Dept. via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A cyclist looks at a large tree that took out power lines as it fell across Sylan Road in Monterey, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
A cyclist looks at a large tree that took out power lines as it fell across Sylan Road in Monterey, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Inclement weather plagued areas of the U.S. in the first half of the weekend, with dangerous conditions including heavy snow in upstate New York, a major ice storm in Midwest states, severe weather warnings around Lake Tahoe and unsual tornado activity in Central California.

The ice storm beginning Friday evening created treacherous driving conditions across Iowa and eastern Nebraska Friday and into Saturday and prompted temporary closures of Interstate 80 after numerous cars and trucks slid off the road. In upstate New York, more than 33 inches (84 centimeters) was reported near Orchard Park, which is often a landing point for lake-effect snow.

On Saturday, a tornado touched down near a shopping mall in Scotts Valley, California, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of San Francisco, around 1:40 p.m. The tornado overturned cars and toppled trees and utility poles, the National Weather Service said. The Scotts Valley Police Department said several people were injured and taken to hospitals.

Some trees toppled onto cars and streets and damaged roofs in San Francisco. The damage was being assessed to determine if the city was indeed hit by a tornado, which had not occurred since 2005, according to the weather service.

Roger Gass, a meteorologist in the weather service’s office in Monterey, California, said the warning of a possible tornado in San Francisco was a first for the city, noting an advanced alert did not go out before the last tornado struck nearly 20 years ago.

“I would guess there wasn’t a clear signature on radar for a warning in 2005,” said Gass, who was not there at the time.

The fast-moving storm prompted warnings for residents to take shelter, but few people have basements in the area.

“The biggest thing that we tell people in the city is to put as many walls between you and the outside as possible,” Meteorologist Dalton Behringer said.

More than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow fell at some Lake Tahoe ski resorts, and a 112-mph (181-kph) gust of wind was recorded at the Mammoth Mountain resort south of Yosemite National Park, according to the weather service’s office in Reno, Nevada. Up to 3 feet (91 centimeters) of snow was forecast for Sierra Nevada mountaintops.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Tahoe Live music festival at Palisades Tahoe ski resort in California was expected to go ahead as planned Saturday and Sunday in spite of a winter storm warning for the area. Lil Wayne was scheduled to perform Saturday night, with Diplo as the headliner on Sunday, the festival’s website said.

A winter storm warning was set to expire at 10 p.m. Saturday, but an avalanche warning remained in effect into the following night for elevations above 8,000 feet (about 2,400 meters) around Tahoe.

Interstate 80 was closed along an 80-mile (130-kilometer) stretch from Applegate, California, to the Nevada line just west of Reno on Saturday. The California Highway Patrol reopened the road in the afternoon for passenger vehicles with chains or four-wheel drive and snow tires.

The severe weather in the Midwest resulted in at least one death. The Washington County Sheriff’s office in Nebraska said a 57-year-old woman died after she lost control of her pickup on Highway 30 near Arlington and hit an oncoming truck. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

Businesses announced plans to open late Saturday as temperatures rose high enough in the afternoon to melt the ice in most places.

“Luckily some warmer air is moving in behind this to make it temporary,” said Dave Cousins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Davenport, Iowa.

Tens of thousands of people in western Washington state lost electricity Saturday as the system delivered rain and gusty winds, local news outlets reported.

___

Associated Press reporters Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco, Julie Walker in New York, Becky Bohrer in Juneau, Alaska, and Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 15
Pope Francis to focus on regional 'crisis and conflict' duri...
WorldDec. 15
Flight takes kids to visit Santa at North Pole scene in tran...
WorldDec. 15
After a 15-year pause in executions, Indiana prepares to put...
WorldDec. 15
One week into a new Syria, rebels aim for normalcy and Syria...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter wins Heisman Trophy as college football's top player
WorldDec. 15
Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter wins Heisman Trophy as college football's top player
South Korea’s opposition chief urges top court to act swiftly on impeachment
WorldDec. 15
South Korea’s opposition chief urges top court to act swiftly on impeachment
PHOTO COLLECTION: Heisman Trophy Football
WorldDec. 15
PHOTO COLLECTION: Heisman Trophy Football
ABC agrees to give $15 million to Donald Trump's presidential library to settle defamation lawsuit
WorldDec. 15
ABC agrees to give $15 million to Donald Trump's presidential library to settle defamation lawsuit
Former NFL QB Carson Palmer is the new head coach at Santa Margarita High School, his alma mater
WorldDec. 14
Former NFL QB Carson Palmer is the new head coach at Santa Margarita High School, his alma mater
Mystery drone sightings keep happening in New Jersey. Here's what we know (and don't know)
WorldDec. 14
Mystery drone sightings keep happening in New Jersey. Here's what we know (and don't know)
Pelosi has hip replacement surgery at a US military hospital in Germany after a fall
WorldDec. 14
Pelosi has hip replacement surgery at a US military hospital in Germany after a fall
Storms encase Iowa and eastern Nebraska in ice and generate rare tornado warning in San Francisco
WorldDec. 14
Storms encase Iowa and eastern Nebraska in ice and generate rare tornado warning in San Francisco
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy