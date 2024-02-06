SEATTLE (AP) — When manager Mark Kotsay removes his Oakland jersey for the final time Sunday, it’s headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Brent Rooker? His final jersey with the name Oakland across the front will be preserved in a frame and displayed on his wall at home.

“That’ll kind of be my thing. The last jersey that says Oakland and the last time you’re representing that city specifically,” Rooker said.

The name Oakland being attached to the Athletics will end on Sunday after the final out of their season finale against the Seattle Mariners. When the 2025 season begins, the A’s will still exist — and oddly enough open the year in Seattle — but the name Oakland no longer will be there.

Kotsay, who played four seasons in Oakland and now is finishing his third season as the manager, said it was an honor to be asked to give his final jersey to the Hall of Fame.

“We talked about it on Thursday, the pride that I have of managing this club, of representing the city and the jersey and the front of it being Oakland one last time,” Kotsay said.

The last few weeks have been waves of emotion for those associated with the A’s franchise, hitting a crescendo in the last few days. There was the final home series and final game at the Coliseum in Oakland on Thursday, followed by the final games in Seattle.

There were plenty of fans in green and gold in attendance at T-Mobile Park for the finale, many wearing shirts or holding signs that continued to implore A's ownership to sell the team. No matter which team they were supporting, fans were treated to the surprise of Rickey Henderson throwing out the first pitch in a custom half-A's, half-Mariners jersey.