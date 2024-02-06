MEXICO CITY (AP) — Families of the 43 students from a rural teacher’s college abducted 10 years ago in southern Mexico marked the painful anniversary Thursday disillusioned after what they say was a decade of unfulfilled government promises.

The anniversary falls just four days before the departure of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whose election in 2018 generated hope among the families.

His administration made some early advances, established a Truth Commission and declared the disappearances a “state crime.” But when the investigation stalled without the cooperation of the military, the president closed ranks with the generals.

“He gave us a lot of hope,” said Joaquina García, mother of missing student Martín Getsemany Sánchez. “But it looks like he really protects the military and that’s not fair.”

On Sept. 26, 2014, students from the Rural Normal School at Ayotzinapa went to Iguala to steal buses – a common way they obtained transportation. They were attacked by a local drug gang in cahoots with local, state and federal authorities.

Two administrations later, many details of what happened to the students and most importantly where they are remain unknown. They are among the more than 115,000 recorded missing in Mexico.