All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldSeptember 26, 2024

The families of 43 missing students in Mexico are still demanding justice 10 years later

MEXICO CITY (AP) —

MARÍA VERZA, Associated Press
Hooded students demonstrate ahead of the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa students in Guerrero state, outside the Interior Ministry in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
Hooded students demonstrate ahead of the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa students in Guerrero state, outside the Interior Ministry in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Students demonstrate ahead of the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa students in Guerrero state, outside of the Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Students demonstrate ahead of the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa students in Guerrero state, outside of the Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A hooded student throws an explosive at the Ministry of the Interior during demonstrations ahead of the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa in Guerrero state, in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
A hooded student throws an explosive at the Ministry of the Interior during demonstrations ahead of the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa in Guerrero state, in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Students demonstrate ahead of the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa students in Guerrero state, outside of the Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Students demonstrate ahead of the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa students in Guerrero state, outside of the Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Students demonstrate ahead of the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa students in Guerrero state, outside of the Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Students demonstrate ahead of the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa students in Guerrero state, outside of the Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A hooded student throws an explosive at the Senate during demonstrations ahead of the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa students in Guerrero state, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A hooded student throws an explosive at the Senate during demonstrations ahead of the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa students in Guerrero state, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hooded students demonstrate ahead of the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa students in Guerrero state, outside of the Senate building in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Hooded students demonstrate ahead of the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa students in Guerrero state, outside of the Senate building in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Families of the 43 students from a rural teacher’s college abducted 10 years ago in southern Mexico marked the painful anniversary Thursday disillusioned after what they say was a decade of unfulfilled government promises.

The anniversary falls just four days before the departure of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whose election in 2018 generated hope among the families.

His administration made some early advances, established a Truth Commission and declared the disappearances a “state crime.” But when the investigation stalled without the cooperation of the military, the president closed ranks with the generals.

“He gave us a lot of hope,” said Joaquina García, mother of missing student Martín Getsemany Sánchez. “But it looks like he really protects the military and that’s not fair.”

On Sept. 26, 2014, students from the Rural Normal School at Ayotzinapa went to Iguala to steal buses – a common way they obtained transportation. They were attacked by a local drug gang in cahoots with local, state and federal authorities.

Two administrations later, many details of what happened to the students and most importantly where they are remain unknown. They are among the more than 115,000 recorded missing in Mexico.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Ten years of suffering, 10 years of pain, of not having your son isn’t easy,” García said at an event Thursday at Mexico’s National Autonomous University. “Here we’re shouting to see if the people who took our children will find it in their heart.”

Some 120 people are in custody. Mexico’s former attorney general has been charged in inventing a false narrative about what happened.

López Obrador had promised to solve mystery. But on Wednesday, he downplayed, minimized and even pushed back against the findings of his own administration, asserting that those trying to link the military are driven by “political interests.”

The United Nations Human Rights Office lamented in a statement Thursday the “unsatisfactory results” of authorities. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, which sent experts to Mexico to aid in the investigation for eight years said in a statement it was worried the investigation had stalled and denounced a “pact of silence that has impeded the identification of the perpetrators and those who cover for them.”

The parents and students from the teacher’s college planned to march through Mexico’s capital Thursday afternoon as they have on the 26th of every month for the past decade.

“This fight is not over,” García said.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Adult day centers offer multicultural hubs for older people ...
WorldOct. 17
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, deb...
WorldOct. 17
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with ...
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Si...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy