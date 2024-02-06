ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on Friday were investigating the origin of a suspicious package that was sent to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, prompting an hourslong evacuation.

Friday's episode in Minnesota was the latest in a string of suspicious package deliveries to elections officials in more than 15 states earlier this month. The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office in St. Paul was evacuated around noon on Friday, and the building remained under lockdown into the afternoon, said Cassondra Knudson, a spokesperson for the office.

The package was addressed to the office with a return address to the “United States Traitor Elimination Army,” the office said in a news release. That matches the sender of a package to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office earlier this month. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said his office would work with law enforcement agencies to hold whoever sent the package accountable.

“Threatening election officials is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated," Simon said in a written statement. “Our democracy depends on public servants who must be able to perform their duties free from fear, intimidation, or harassment. This action is not deterring our work or determination to deliver another election that is free, fair, accurate, and secure.”