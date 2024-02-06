NEW DELHI (AP) — Ratan Tata, a former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons hailed as a visionary business leader, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night. He was 86.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed Tata’s death and described him in a statement as his “friend, mentor, and guide.” He did not provide a cause of death.

Tata was admitted this week to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai, the city where he lived. Soon after he was hospitalized, Tata issued a statement on Monday saying there was no cause for concern regarding his health and he was undergoing checkups for age-related medical conditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Tata as a visionary leader, and a compassionate and extraordinary human being.

"He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond boardrooms," Modi said on X.

"Tata endeared himself to several people, thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better,” Modi said, referring to his philanthropy.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Ratan Tata left behind an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and he was instrumental in mentoring and developing modern business leadership in India.

"My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear,” Pichai said on X. "He deeply cared about making India better.”

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said, “It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata’s passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian.”

“With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example,” Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, said on X.