WorldDecember 14, 2024

Storms encase Iowa and eastern Nebraska in ice and generate rare tornado warning in San Francisco

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A major ice storm created treacherous driving conditions across Iowa and eastern Nebraska this weekend and prompted temporary closures of Interstate 80 after numerous cars and trucks slid off the road.

JOSH FUNK, Associated Press
This image, provided by the Livermore Police Dept. shows flooding near the intersection of Murrieta Blvd. and Stanley Blvd. during a storm Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 in Livermore, Calif. (Livermore Police Dept. via AP)
This image, provided by the Livermore Police Dept. shows flooding near the intersection of Murrieta Blvd. and Stanley Blvd. during a storm Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 in Livermore, Calif. (Livermore Police Dept. via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man clears downed trees near his house in Seaside, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
A man clears downed trees near his house in Seaside, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A large tree branch crashed into a garage near Coe Avenue in Seaside, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
A large tree branch crashed into a garage near Coe Avenue in Seaside, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A truck is damaged after a large tree fell across a street in Seaside, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
A truck is damaged after a large tree fell across a street in Seaside, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Headlights from a stranded motorist highlight freezing rain that coated surfaces in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
Headlights from a stranded motorist highlight freezing rain that coated surfaces in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A car gets stuck trying to go up an icy Pacific Street during freezing rain in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
A car gets stuck trying to go up an icy Pacific Street during freezing rain in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man spreads salt on 42nd Street near Pacific Street after freezing rain coated surfaces with ice in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
A man spreads salt on 42nd Street near Pacific Street after freezing rain coated surfaces with ice in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People observe the New York skyline from Top of the Rock's Skylift, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
People observe the New York skyline from Top of the Rock's Skylift, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Many events were canceled across the region when the storm hit Friday evening and businesses announced plans to open late Saturday as officials urged people to stay home if possible. However, temperatures are expected to rise high enough Saturday afternoon to melt the ice in most places.

“Luckily some warmer air is moving in behind this to make it temporary,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Cousins, who works in the Davenport, Iowa office.

Elsewhere, a storm prompted a rare tornado warning in San Francisco and caused some damage. And in the Northeast, people are digging out after heavy snow fell in upstate New York.

Some trees were toppled and roofs were damaged in the city that hasn't seen a tornado since 2005, according to the Weather Service. The damage will be assessed later Saturday to determine if there was a tornado.

The fast-moving storm prompted warnings for residents to take shelter, but few people have basements in the area. Meteorologist Dalton Behringer said “the biggest thing that we tell people in the city is to put as many walls between you and the outside as possible.”

More than 33 inches (84 centimeters) of snow was reported near Orchard Park, New York, but people who live there are used to dealing with heavy lake-effect snow this time of year.

___

Associated Press reporter Julie Walker contributed to this story from New York.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

