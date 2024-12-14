All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 14, 2024

Ukrainian drones strike Russia as Kyiv reels from consecutive massive air attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian drone strikes on southern Russia killed a 9-year-old boy and set fire to a major oil terminal, officials said Saturday, the day after Moscow

AP News, Associated Press
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade press service, servicemen of the 24th Mechanised Brigade fire a 2s1 self-propelled 122mm howitzer towards Russian positions near Chasiv Yar town, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade press service, servicemen of the 24th Mechanised Brigade fire a 2s1 self-propelled 122mm howitzer towards Russian positions near Chasiv Yar town, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian drone strikes on southern Russia killed a 9-year-old boy and set fire to a major oil terminal, officials said Saturday, the day after Moscow launched a massive aerial attack on its neighbor that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said was one of the heaviest bombardments of the country’s energy sector since Russia’s full-scale invasion almost three years ago.

The boy died when a drone struck his family’s home outside Belgorod, a Russian city near the border with Ukraine, local Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Saturday morning on the Telegram messaging app. His mother and 7-month-old sister were hospitalised with injuries, Gladkov said.

He posted photos of what he said was the aftermath of the attack, showing a low-rise house with gaping holes in its roof and front wall flanked by mounds of rubble.

Elsewhere in southern Russia, Ukrainian drones overnight hit a major oil terminal in the Oryol region, sparking a blaze, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Saturday. Photos published by the General Staff and on Russian Telegram news channels showed huge plumes of smoke engulfing the facility, backlit by an orange glow.

Oryol Gov. Andrey Klychkov confirmed on Saturday that a Ukrainian drone strike set fire to a fuel depot there. In a separate Telegram post later that day, he said the blaze had been contained and that there were no casualties.

The Ukrainian strikes came a day after Russia fired 93 cruise and ballistic missiles and almost 200 drones at its neighbor, further battering Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, around half of which has been destroyed during the war. Rolling electricity blackouts are common and widespread, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy charged Friday that Moscow is “terrorizing millions of people” with such assaults.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to Ukraine’s air force, Russia kept up its drone attacks on Saturday, launching 132 of the munitions across Ukrainian territory. Fifty-eight drones were shot down and a further 72 veered off course, likely due to electronic jamming, according to the air force’s online statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Friday said the Russian military used long-range precision missiles and drones on “critically important fuel and energy facilities in Ukraine that ensure the functioning of the military industrial complex.”

The strike was in retaliation for Wednesday’s Ukrainian attack using U.S.-supplied the Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMs, on a Russian air base, it said.

Kyiv’s Western allies have provided Ukraine with air defense systems to help it protect critical infrastructure, but Russia has sought to overwhelm the air defenses with combined strikes involving large numbers of missiles and drones called “swarms.”

Russia has held the initiative this year as its military has steadily rammed through Ukrainian defenses in the east in a series of slow but steady offensives.

But uncertainty surrounds how the war might unfold next year. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office next month, has vowed to end the war and has thrown into doubt whether vital U.S. military support for Kyiv will continue.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 14
Trump will attend the Army-Navy game alongside key allies, n...
WorldDec. 14
A diminished Hezbollah is made even weaker by the toppling o...
WorldDec. 14
Notre Dame reopening spectacle caps a stellar year for luxur...
WorldDec. 14
Middle East latest: Top diplomats from US, Arab League and T...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A look at the whirlwind events that led to the impeachment of South Korea's president
WorldDec. 14
A look at the whirlwind events that led to the impeachment of South Korea's president
AP Photos: K-pop light sticks take over protests that fueled impeachment of South Korea's president
WorldDec. 14
AP Photos: K-pop light sticks take over protests that fueled impeachment of South Korea's president
A look at the South Korean leader who has been impeached after shocking martial law edict
WorldDec. 14
A look at the South Korean leader who has been impeached after shocking martial law edict
South Korean President Yoon faces second impeachment vote over his martial law order
WorldDec. 14
South Korean President Yoon faces second impeachment vote over his martial law order
Woman accusing Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault acknowledges inconsistencies
WorldDec. 14
Woman accusing Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault acknowledges inconsistencies
UN talks fail to reach agreement on dealing with rising risk of global drought
WorldDec. 14
UN talks fail to reach agreement on dealing with rising risk of global drought
Former soccer star set to become Georgia's president in a blow to country's EU aspirations
WorldDec. 14
Former soccer star set to become Georgia's president in a blow to country's EU aspirations
Stay sober and have a jolly holiday season with these expert tips
WorldDec. 14
Stay sober and have a jolly holiday season with these expert tips
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy