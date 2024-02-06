All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 14, 2024

Pelosi has hip replacement surgery at a US military hospital in Germany after a fall

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former House Speaker

MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO, Associated Press
FILE - Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during an event in Washington, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during an event in Washington, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had hip replacement surgery Saturday at a U.S. military hospital in Germany after falling while at an event in Luxembourg with other members of Congress.

Pelosi, 84, “is well on the mend,” said Ian Krager, a spokesman for the California Democrat, in a statement.

Pelosi thanked the staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and the hospital in Luxembourg, where she was also treated, for “their excellent care and kindness.”

She was in Europe with a bipartisan congressional delegation to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Pelosi tripped and fell while at an event and fractured her hip, according to people familiar with her injury who were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Among those on the trip was Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, who posted on social media Friday that he was “praying for a speedy recovery,” for Pelosi. The two lawmakers were captured holding hands in a group photo that day at the U.S. Embassy in Luxembourg.

Pelosi was first elected in 1987. She served as speaker twice, stepped down from her leadership post two years ago but remained in Congress and was reelected to represent her San Francisco district in November.

___

Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 14
Former NFL QB Carson Palmer is the new head coach at Santa M...
WorldDec. 14
Mystery drone sightings keep happening in New Jersey. Here's...
WorldDec. 14
Storms encase Iowa and eastern Nebraska in ice and generate ...
WorldDec. 14
Charles Dickens' characters come alive in a Dutch town enamo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Former Manhattan prosecutor to represent suspect in killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO
WorldDec. 14
Former Manhattan prosecutor to represent suspect in killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO
US officials have been in direct contact with the Syrian rebel group that ousted Assad, Blinken says
WorldDec. 14
US officials have been in direct contact with the Syrian rebel group that ousted Assad, Blinken says
Trump will attend the Army-Navy game alongside key allies, nominees and Daniel Penny
WorldDec. 14
Trump will attend the Army-Navy game alongside key allies, nominees and Daniel Penny
Ukrainian drones strike Russia as Kyiv reels from consecutive massive air attacks
WorldDec. 14
Ukrainian drones strike Russia as Kyiv reels from consecutive massive air attacks
A diminished Hezbollah is made even weaker by the toppling of Assad in Syria
WorldDec. 14
A diminished Hezbollah is made even weaker by the toppling of Assad in Syria
Notre Dame reopening spectacle caps a stellar year for luxury house LVMH
WorldDec. 14
Notre Dame reopening spectacle caps a stellar year for luxury house LVMH
Middle East latest: Top diplomats from US, Arab League and Turkey discuss Syria's transition
WorldDec. 14
Middle East latest: Top diplomats from US, Arab League and Turkey discuss Syria's transition
A look at the whirlwind events that led to the impeachment of South Korea's president
WorldDec. 14
A look at the whirlwind events that led to the impeachment of South Korea's president
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy