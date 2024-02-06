All sections
WorldDecember 14, 2024

Former Manhattan prosecutor to represent suspect in killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — The suspect in the killing of

MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press
Suspect Luigi Mangione is taken into the Blair County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Hollidaysburg, Pa. (Benjamin B. Braun/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Suspect Luigi Mangione is taken into the Blair County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Hollidaysburg, Pa. (Benjamin B. Braun/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Suspect Luigi Mangione is taken into the Blair County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Hollidaysburg, Pa. (Janet Klingbeil via AP)
Suspect Luigi Mangione is taken into the Blair County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Hollidaysburg, Pa. (Janet Klingbeil via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Suspect Luigi Mangione is taken into the Blair County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Hollidaysburg, Pa. (Benjamin B. Braun/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Suspect Luigi Mangione is taken into the Blair County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Hollidaysburg, Pa. (Benjamin B. Braun/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This booking photo released Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections shows Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP)
This booking photo released Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections shows Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — The suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO has added a prominent defense lawyer to his legal team as Manhattan prosecutors work to return him from Pennsylvania to face a murder charge.

Luigi Mangione will be represented by Karen Friedman Agnifilo, who was a high-ranking deputy in the Manhattan district attorney’s office for years before entering private practice.

Friedman Agnifilo's law firm, Agnifilo Intrater LLP, confirmed in a statement late Friday that she had been retained to represent Mangione. The firm said she will not be commenting on the case at this time.

Mangione was arrested Monday after a customer at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, saw him eating breakfast and noticed a resemblance to the person being sought by police in the Dec. 4 killing of Brian Thompson in Manhattan.

Police say Mangione was found with a gun, mask and writings linking him to the ambush outside the New York Hilton Midtown, where Thompson was arriving for his company's annual investor conference.

Mangione, 26, remained jailed without bail Saturday in Pennsylvania, where he was initially charged with gun and forgery offenses. Altoona is about 230 miles (about 370 kilometers) west of New York City.

Mangione's lawyer there, Thomas Dickey, has cautioned against prejudging the case and said that his client would contest his extradition to New York.

But Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Friday that there were indications Mangione may now give up on that fight.

“We going to continue to press forward on parallel paths, and we'll be ready whether he is going to waive extradition or whether he is going to contest extradition,” Bragg said at an unrelated press conference in Times Square.

Hours after Mangione's arrest on Monday, Bragg's office filed paperwork charging him with five counts, including intentional murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has said she's prepared to ask her Pennsylvania counterpart, Gov. Josh Shapiro, to intervene and issue a governor's warrant requiring Mangione's extradition if he does not agree to be moved voluntarily.

Mangione’s new lawyer, Friedman Agnifilo, was the Chief Assistant District Attorney from 2014 to 2021 and was previously chief of the office's trial division. She has made frequent TV appearances, including as a CNN legal analyst, co-hosts a weekly podcast and is the legal adviser for “Law & Order.”

Her husband and law partner Mark Agnifilo is representing Sean “Diddy” Combs in the hip-hop mogul’s Manhattan federal sex trafficking case.

A diminished Hezbollah is made even weaker by the toppling of Assad in Syria
A diminished Hezbollah is made even weaker by the toppling of Assad in Syria
Notre Dame reopening spectacle caps a stellar year for luxury house LVMH
Notre Dame reopening spectacle caps a stellar year for luxury house LVMH
Middle East latest: Top diplomats from US, Arab League and Turkey discuss Syria's transition
Middle East latest: Top diplomats from US, Arab League and Turkey discuss Syria's transition
A look at the whirlwind events that led to the impeachment of South Korea's president
A look at the whirlwind events that led to the impeachment of South Korea's president
AP Photos: K-pop light sticks take over protests that fueled impeachment of South Korea's president
AP Photos: K-pop light sticks take over protests that fueled impeachment of South Korea's president
A look at the South Korean leader who has been impeached after shocking martial law edict
A look at the South Korean leader who has been impeached after shocking martial law edict
South Korean President Yoon faces second impeachment vote over his martial law order
South Korean President Yoon faces second impeachment vote over his martial law order
Woman accusing Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault acknowledges inconsistencies
Woman accusing Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault acknowledges inconsistencies
