An influential group of law enforcement leaders is pushing police departments across the U.S. to change how officers use force when they subdue people and to improve training so they avoid “consistent blind spots” that have contributed to civilian deaths.

Calling the use of force “a defining issue in policing today,” the Police Executive Research Forum released extensive new guidance it says can reduce the risks of deaths following police restraint. The group credited an ongoing investigation led by The Associated Press for inspiring the reforms.

The AP and its reporting partners created a database of more than 1,000 deaths over a decade after officers used tactics meant to subdue people without killing them — the same category of force that killed George Floyd.

The research forum’s recommendations — spanning better coordination with medical responders, de-escalation tactics and adherence to long-standing safety warnings — apply to all incidents officers handle.

But the group focused on a particular type of case that AP’s investigation repeatedly documented: People in a medical, mental or drug crisis who die after police use physical blows, restraints or weapons like Tasers. The group's report shifts the focus from blaming those with mental illness and addiction for their own deaths.

“These people are not suspects. They are patients,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, who two years ago took over a department at the center of calls for change after Floyd was killed there in 2020. “This is not just about making it safer for a patient. It’s about increasing safety for everyone.” O’Hara plans to meet with his staff this week to discuss implementing the recommendations.

Deaths that AP identified happened everywhere, affecting people from all walks of life, though Black people were disproportionately represented. In hundreds of cases, officers weren’t taught or didn’t follow well-known guidelines for safely restraining people. These kinds of mistakes were part of what pushed the research forum to act.

“Every police chief, sheriff, trainer, officer, and any other person involved in these incidents should take the time to read these principles and put them to use,” the recommendations said. “They can save lives.”

The Police Executive Research Forum, based in Washington, D.C., and led by police chiefs and administrators, has written policy guidelines on Tasers and body cameras at the request of the Justice Department. While the group largely represents big city departments, its guidelines help inform policy and training standards in many agencies and its work has been cited in court decisions and federal investigations.

In June, the group convened about 20 experts to start hashing out recommendations following the AP-led investigation, done with the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism programs at the University of Maryland and Arizona State University, and FRONTLINE (PBS).

While some states have banned chokeholds and other tactics since Floyd’s death, sweeping changes met resistance. A federal package of reforms named in his honor failed to reach President Joe Biden’s desk.

“In these situations, police need to know what they can do,” said Chuck Wexler, the research forum’s executive director. “Because if it doesn’t go right, the police are going to be held accountable.”

The recommendations sent to hundreds of police leaders Saturday will be used in training programs the research forum operates, Wexler said.

Recognizing a crisis

While officers in about 30% of the deaths AP identified from 2012-2021 used force to protect someone, many more incidents weren’t imminently dangerous and often involved people suffering a health emergency. Cases like these frequently turned volatile after officers misinterpreted as defiance someone’s hesitation or inability to follow commands. Escalating to physical force then exacerbated the medical condition.

In one death AP featured, medics and police in Tennessee treated the body movements of a 23-year-old man suffering a seizure as resistance. The mother of Austin Hunter Turner sued police and other responders after learning from body-camera video AP unearthed that her son was subjected to more force than she realized.

People in these “medical behavior emergencies” appear to be at greater risk of dying when police restrain them, the research forum wrote. It urged departments to improve training so officers can better recognize and respond to these situations.

Repeatedly yelling at someone in medical crisis to “calm down” or “relax,” for example, often makes the situation worse, the report said. Police should coordinate with fire, dispatch and medics ahead of time so everyone knows their role.