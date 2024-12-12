Some early breast cancer patients can safely avoid specific surgeries, according to two studies exploring ways to lessen treatment burdens.

One new study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, examines whether removing lymph nodes is always necessary in early breast cancer. Another in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggests a new approach to a type of breast cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ, or DCIS.

The research was discussed Thursday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

DCIS and active monitoring

Every year, about 50,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ, or DCIS, where the cells that line milk ducts become cancerous, but the nearby breast tissue remains healthy. Many choose to have surgery, although it’s unclear whether they could instead take a “wait-and-see” approach with more frequent monitoring.

The new study, based on two years of data, suggests that such active monitoring is a safe alternative to surgery for many of these women, though some doctors will want to see if the results hold up over time.

“This is an option that patients should consider for their DCIS,” said Dr. Virginia Kaklamani of the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, who was not involved in the research. “For a long time, we’ve had the feeling that we’re overtreating some patients with DCIS. This is a confirmation of what we suspected is happening.”

Taking a more cautious view, Dr. Monica Morrow of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who was not involved in the study, said a two-year study isn't long enough to draw conclusions.

The finding is based on following more than 950 U.S. patients randomly assigned to surgery or active monitoring. All had low-risk DCIS with no sign of invasive cancer. They had the type of DCIS that responds to hormone-blocking drugs and many in the study took those drugs as part of their treatment.

After two years, the rates of invasive cancer were low and did not differ significantly between the groups, with about 6% in the surgery group and about 4% in the monitoring group diagnosed with invasive cancer.

Among patients in the monitoring group, changes spotted on a mammogram would prompt a biopsy. They also could opt for surgery at any time for any reason.

Some study participants didn’t stick with the treatment they were randomly assigned. So in a separate analysis looking at those who actually had surgery or not, the rates of invasive cancer were about 9% for the surgery group and 3% for the monitoring group.