WASHINGTON (AP) — What was once a bipartisan effort to expand by 66 the number of federal district judgeships across the country passed the House of Representatives on Thursday, though prospects for becoming law are murky after Republicans opted to bring the measure to the floor only after President-elect Donald Trump had won a second term.

The legislation spreads out the establishment of the new trial court judgeships over more than a decade to give three presidential administrations and six Congresses the chance to appoint the new judges. It was carefully designed so that lawmakers would not knowingly give an advantage to either political party when it comes to shaping the federal judiciary.

The Senate passed the measure unanimously in August, but the Republican-led House brought it to the floor only after the election results were known. The bill passed by a vote of 236-173 Thursday with the vast majority of Democrats opposed.

The White House said Tuesday that if President Joe Biden were presented with the bill, he would veto it. That likely dooms the bill this Congress, as overruling him would require a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate. The House vote Thursday fell well short of that.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., the sponsor of the House version of the bill, apologized to colleagues “for the hour we're taking for something we should have done before the mid-term elections.”

“But we are where we are,” Issa said, warning that failure to pass the legislation would lead to a greater case backlog that he said is already costing American businesses billions of dollars and forcing prosecutors to take more plea agreements from criminal defendants.

“It would only be pettiness today if we were not to do this because of who got to be first,” Issa said.

But Democrats said the agreement central to the bill was broken by GOP leaders because they opted not to bring it up for a vote before the election.

“Unfortunately, we are back where we have always been every time a bill to create new judgeships comes before Congress — with one party seeking a tactical advantage over the other,” said Rep. Jerry Nadler, the lead Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee.

Organizations representing judges and attorneys urged Congress to vote yes, regardless of the timing of congressional action. They said that a lack of new judgeships has contributed to profound delays in the resolution of cases and serious concerns about access to justice.

"Failure to enact the JUDGES Act will condemn our judicial system to more years of unnecessary delays and will deprive parties in the most impacted districts from obtaining appropriate justice and timely relief under the rule of law,” the presidents of the Federal Judges Association and Federal Bar Association said in a joint statement issued before the vote.