Devotees wait with sacrificial chickens as they prepare to enter Balkumari Temple during Dashain festival in Thimi, Bhaktapur, Nepal, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by Hindu goddess Durga, marking the victory of good over evil. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A sacrificial chicken is seen tied up, while another is carried inside a plastic bag by a man during Dashain festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal,Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Army personnel prepare to sacrifice a goat as part of the rituals during Dashain festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by Hindu goddess Durga, marking the victory of good over evil. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Devotees wait to perform rituals inside the Balkumari Temple during Dashain festival in Thimi, Bhaktapur, Nepal, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by Hindu goddess Durga, marking the victory of good over evil. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boy leads a sheep to a butcher's shop for a customer during Dashain festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by Hindu goddess Durga, marking the victory of good over evil. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A customer searches for a goat to purchase for Dashain festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by Hindu goddess Durga, marking the victory of good over evil. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A customer looks for a blade to purchase for use in animal sacrifice during Dashain festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by Hindu goddess Durga, marking the victory of good over evil. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A family performs rituals to their vehicles during Dashain festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by Hindu goddess Durga, marking the victory of good over evil. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Devotees wait to perform rituals inside the Siddhikali Temple during Dashain festival in Thimi, Bhaktapur, Nepal, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by Hindu goddess Durga, marking the victory of good over evil. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A sacrificial goat shakes off holy water splashed by a priest as part of a ritual during Dashain festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by Hindu goddess Durga, marking the victory of good over evil. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A bus staffer loads passengers' belongings at a Kathmandu station before departing for villages to celebrate the Dashain festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Dashain, the most important religious festival of Nepal's Hindus, commemorates the victory of the gods over demons. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People arrive to catch buses to travel to their villages to celebrate the Dashain festival at a bus station in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Dashain, the most important religious festival of Nepal's Hindus, commemorates the victory of the Gods over demons. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A young boy plays as he and his parents wait for bus to board for their journey home to celebrate the Dashain festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Dashain, the most important religious festival of Nepal's Hindus, commemorates the victory of the Gods over demons. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) ASSOCIATED PRESS