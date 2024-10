Kick Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu of China steers his car during the first practice session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Minneapolis voter Scott Graham touches his heart while wearing an early voting sticker as he is interviewed at the City of Minneapolis early voting center, Friday, September 20, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minn. (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept a rocket fired from Lebanon, in northern Israel, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People stand on top of a damaged car at the scene of a missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans attend a performance by American singer Charlie Puth at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, late Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Polling officers take their duty slips for their respective polling booths from a distribution center for the upcoming presidential election in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Yooree Kim sits for a portrait with a computer tablet displaying a picture of her taken before she was sent from South Korea to be adopted by a family in France when she was 11 years old, in her apartment in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jimmy Fallon stands with an iPhone outside of the Apple Fifth Avenue store for the release of the Apple iPhone 16, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of Colombian President Gustavo Petro rally in support of his proposed reforms at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Jets offense huddles on the field during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Birds fly as fog covers the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, early Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS