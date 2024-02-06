YATTA, West Bank (AP) — At dawn in mid-May, Sayyed Ayyed and dozens of other unemployed Palestinian men gathered at the foot of the towering wall of concrete and barbed wire dividing the occupied West Bank from Israel.

A smuggler was there with a ladder and ropes. Each man handed over the equivalent of $100. Ayyed waited his turn as others clambered over.

The 30-year-old father of two young daughters hadn’t found work for a year. Debts were mounting. Rent had to be paid. On the Israeli side, there was the lure of work on a construction site. He just had to get over the wall.

“When we reach the point where you see that your children do not have food,” he said, “the barrier of fear is broken.”

A year of war in Gaza has reverberated across the West Bank, where the World Bank warns the economy is at risk of collapse because of Israeli restrictions barring Palestinian laborers from entering the country for work, and the biggest wave of violence in decades.

Unemployment has skyrocketed, reaching 30% from around 12% before the war. The past year, some 300,000 Palestinians in the West Bank, many of whom worked in Israel, have lost their jobs, the Palestinian Economy Ministry says. Over the first quarter of 2024, the territory’s economy contracted by 25%, according to the World Bank.

Desperate for jobs, some Palestinians are resorting to smuggling themselves at great personal risk through the guarded barrier and into Israel.

When they find them, Israeli security forces arrest them — or at times open fire. There are no official figures from Palestinian authorities about workers killed or injured by Israeli gunfire trying to cross the barrier. The Associated Press spoke to families of three Palestinians who said their relatives were killed trying to sneak across.

“These people are being shot at trying to go to work,” said Assaf Adiv, director of MAAN, a worker’s association that focuses on Palestinian labor rights.

Wedding debt cost one Palestinian his life

Before the war, some 150,000 Palestinians from the West Bank were crossing legally every day into Israel to work, mainly in construction, manufacturing and agriculture.

After Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, Israeli authorities barred entry to most Palestinians, saying it was necessary for security. Tens of thousands of Palestinians became jobless overnight.

Eyad al-Najjar, a 47-year-old laborer from a village near the West Bank town of Yatta, slipped into Israel through a barbed-wire section of the barrier in July, earning the equivalent of $650 for a week’s work, his family said.

Then his son got married. The wedding set the family back $8,000. So al-Najjar tried his luck again.

He approached a hole in the barrier Aug. 26, three days after the wedding. Israeli troops spotted al-Najjar and opened fire, killing him with a shot to the head, his relatives said.

“His children will have to work to close this debt in the future,” relative Jawadat al-Najjar said. “No one helps in these difficult days.”

The Israeli military told the AP it couldn't comment on the shooting without specific coordinates of where relatives said it happened.

“The IDF forces work to prevent illegal infiltrations and to maintain the security of the barrier and the safety of residents,” it said in a statement. “The forces conduct proactive ambushes along the barrier, arresting infiltrators and infiltrator smugglers and operate both overtly and covertly to protect the barrier area.”

Labor rights experts say infiltrations happen daily, often involving dozens of Palestinians at a time.

Under restrictions, livelihoods have dried up

Many Palestinians found their livelihoods gutted by the restrictions. Some sold possessions. On West Bank roadsides, children hawk tissues, bottled water and air fresheners. Some men have tried their hand at selling sandwiches at makeshift street stalls.

It isn't just the cutoff from jobs in Israel. The military also tightened its grip in the West Bank, implementing a network of new military checkpoints that have hampered the movement of commerce and workers.