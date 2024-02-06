All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 1, 2024

October's 'ring of fire' solar eclipse will dazzle parts of South America and the Pacific

NEW YORK (AP) — A “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun is coming. But only a lucky few will be in the path.

ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN, Associated Press
FILE - The full annular solar eclipse is seen from Valley of the Gods outside Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. An annular solar eclipse – known as a “ring of fire” – will be visible Wednesday, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, over Easter Island and southern slices of Chile and Argentina. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)
FILE - The full annular solar eclipse is seen from Valley of the Gods outside Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. An annular solar eclipse – known as a “ring of fire” – will be visible Wednesday, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, over Easter Island and southern slices of Chile and Argentina. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The annular solar eclipse above Boise, Idaho, reaches it's peak with the moon covering 80 percent of the sun, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)
FILE - The annular solar eclipse above Boise, Idaho, reaches it's peak with the moon covering 80 percent of the sun, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse, or ring of fire, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, as seen from San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
FILE - The moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse, or ring of fire, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, as seen from San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The "ring of fire" annular eclipse during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)
FILE - The "ring of fire" annular eclipse during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Viewers use special glasses to watch as the moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse, or ring of fire, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, as seen from San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
FILE - Viewers use special glasses to watch as the moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse, or ring of fire, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, as seen from San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tourists test out special glasses for the following day's annular solar eclipse on Easter Island, Chile, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Tourists test out special glasses for the following day's annular solar eclipse on Easter Island, Chile, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — A “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun is coming. But only a lucky few will be in the path.

The annular solar eclipsewill be visible Wednesday over Easter Island and the tips of Argentina and Chile.

Here’s how to safely watch the final solar spectacle of the year.

What is an annular solar eclipse?

Solar eclipses happen when the sun, moon and Earth line up just so. The moon casts a shadow that can partially or totally block the sun’s light.

During an annular eclipse, the moon obscures all but a ring-shaped sliver of the sun. That’s because the moon is at a point in its orbit that’s farther from Earth.

“The moon is just not quite big enough to cover the sun,” said Carolyn Sumners at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

This eclipse will occur mostly over water in the Pacific. Rapa Nui, known as Easter Island, is in the path along with parts of Argentina and Chile.

A partial solar eclipse, when the sun appears as a crescent, can be seen from several locations including Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Hawaii.

Solar eclipses happen about two to five times a year. April's total eclipse of the sun dazzled skywatchers in parts of Mexico, Canada and the U.S.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

How do I safely look at a solar eclipse?

Looking directly at the sun can cause eye damage, even when most of it is covered.

The annular eclipse is safe to spot wearing solar eclipse glasses, which block out ultraviolet light from the sun and nearly all visible light. Sunglasses or binoculars won’t cut it.

Glasses should say they comply with ISO 12312-2 standards, though fake suppliers can also list this on their products.

If you don't have eclipse glasses, you can still enjoy the spectacle indirectly. Make a pinhole projector using household materials or hold up a colander and look down to see an image of the eclipse projected below.

Peering at the ground under a shady tree can also reveal crescent shadows as the sunlight filters through branches and leaves.

What’s coming next?

Two partial solar eclipses will grace the skies next year in March and September.

The next total solar eclipse won’t arrive until 2026 and will pass over the northern fringes of Greenland, Iceland and Spain.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, deb...
WorldOct. 17
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with ...
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Si...
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
WorldOct. 17
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy