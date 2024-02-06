ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The roof panels over the home of baseball's Tampa Bay Rays were ripped to shreds by the force of Hurricane Milton, with debris littering the field and much of the seating areas Thursday after the deadly storm barreled across the state.

Team officials said only a handful of “essential personnel” were inside Tropicana Field, located in St. Petersburg, when the storm hit. Aerial images showed the swaths that serve as the domed building’s roof were completely tattered, giving a clear line of sight inside the stadium.

Sections of the roof — some relatively small, some large enough to cover several rows of seats — fell inside the ballpark.

No injuries at the stadium were reported. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had said earlier in the week that there were plans for the ballpark to serve as a “temporary base camp” to support debris cleanup operations and temporarily house some first responders. But those plans were changed as the storm neared, amid concerns that the roof simply would not survive Milton's wrath.

“They were relocated,” DeSantis said at a Thursday morning news conference. “Tropicana Field is a routine staging area for these things. The roof on that ... I think it's rated for 110 mph and so the forecast changes, but as it became clear that there was going to be something of that magnitude that was going to be within the distance, they redeployed them out of Tropicana. There were no state assets that were inside Tropicana Field.”

The Rays said no official determination about damage inside the facility would be made until officials say conditions are safe to venture into the area. There also was no immediate word on how long the roof replacement may take, or if the team will make alternate arrangements for the 2025 season.

The team previously said that Tropicana Field features the world’s largest cable-supported domed roof, with the panels made of “translucent, Teflon-coated fiberglass” supported by 180 miles of cables connected by struts.

The roof was designed to withstand wind of up to 115 mph, according to the Rays. The stadium opened in 1990 at an initial cost $138 million and is due to be replaced in time for the 2028 season with a $1.3 billion ballpark.