In another, she takes aim at the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 in a search for classified documents the government says Trump illegally retained from his presidency and obstructed efforts to get them back. Trump has pleaded not guilty and a judge dismissed the case, a move that prosecutors are appealing. She said the FBI searched through her personal belongings and said the incident should serve as an unspecified “warning” to Americans.

“I never imagined my privacy would be invaded by the government here in America,” she says over sorrowful music.

Another video rebuts criticism from the Rose Garden incident of 2020, when the then-first lady renovated the iconic Kennedy-era gathering place near the Oval Office. Historians still grit their teeth over the redo, which they see as evidence of disrespect for the White House. To the contrary, she says of the Rose Garden in this video: “I felt a deep responsibility to respect tradition and to preserve its grandeur for future generations.”

Motherhood, she says in another video, brings her “immense fulfillment.”

She has a close eye on her financial future

Melania Trump is tracking her financial future, and Barron's.

Trump's financial report released in August shows that his spouse earned income that includes $330,000 from the sale of NFTs and $237,500 for a speech in April to the Log Cabin Republicans in Palm Beach, Florida.

Also, for months after her husband began his presidency, she stayed in New York. The official reason was to wait for Barron to finish the school year rather than uprooting him midterm. In fact, the delay was her effort to gain leverage to renegotiate the couple’s prenuptial agreement, according to Washington Post journalist Mary Jordan’s 2020 book, which the Trump White House denounced. Melania Trump wanted better terms for herself and for Barron.

She's publishing her books through Skyhorse Publishing — not Winning Team, which put out her husband’s three books since he left office.

Before deciding on Skyhorse, her representatives reached out to at least three major New York publishers who were unable to agree to terms on a deal, multiple publishing officials told The Associated Press. The officials were not authorized to discuss their interactions with Trump’s representatives and asked not to be identified. The officials all said that negotiations never advanced beyond general discussions and that Trump herself did not participate.

Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama were among previous first ladies who worked with major New York publishers and received multimillion-dollar advances. Trump’s decision to work with Skyhorse, where fellow authors include such controversial public figures as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Woody Allen, was not necessarily her first choice, publishing sources say.

A Skyhorse spokesperson, citing company policy, declined comment on the publisher’s negotiations with Trump. The Trump campaign did not return requests for comment.

She stands out among U.S. first ladies

There's a whole other history, of course, about Trump's two impeachments, criminal convictions, rape accusations and hush money scheme to prevent Melania Trump from finding out that he'd slept with porn actor Stormy Daniels. There's no sign that they'll be referenced even obliquely in his wife's memoir. The former president denies doing anything wrong.

Early on, Melania Trump was plenty familiar with her husband's personality, and she showed signs of how she'd handle the times when his bombast and misogyny went public. The release of the Access Hollywood recording of Trump boasting about grabbing women by their genitals is one such example. According to "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump,” Trump's campaign insisted that Melania stand by her husband at a press conference. Melania Trump watched the tape, and gave her answer.

“No,” she is quoted as saying, insisting instead on releasing a statement. It said that her husband's words had been “unacceptable and offensive” and urged voters to accept his apology, as she had.

She clearly sees herself as a participating member of the first ladies club, musing to Harper's Bazaar in 2016 that she admired Jackie Kennedy's elegance and appealing manner. She stands out among historians in less-than-flattering terms, and it's unclear how history will remember her.

Robert Watson, an expert on first ladies and a history professor at Lynn University in Florida, notes that Melania Trump's “unforced errors” during her husband's administration reflected poorly on it, including “wrecking the beloved White House Rose Garden" and wearing a jacket emblazoned on the back with the words, “I really don't care, do u” after a visit with young children separated from their parents at the U.S border with Mexico. Even her “Be Best” campaign, he said, doesn't stack up next to Lady Bird Johnson's conservation program, the Bush family's efforts to promote reading and Rosalynn Carter's drive on behalf of mental health.

“One of the cardinal rules for a first lady is to do no harm ... in this respect, Melania comes up short,” Watson said in an email. “She will not be remembered in a way that so many beloved first ladies have been remembered.”

___

Kellman reported from London. Associated Press writers Rhonda Shafner and Hillel Italie contributed to this story from New York. Follow Kellman on X at http://www.twitter.com/APLaurieKellman