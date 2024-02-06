ATLANTA (AP) — The Mets are headed to the postseason after Francisco Lindor's two-run homer in the ninth capped a wild back-and-forth over the final two innings, giving New York an 8-7 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday in the opener of a makeup doubleheader squeezed in before the start of the playoffs.

Atlanta would also earn a wild-card berth by winning the second game, which would eliminate Arizona. If the Mets sweep, the Braves would be knocked out.

The Braves led 3-0 heading to the eighth behind rookie starter Spencer Schwellenbach, but that was long forgotten by the end of this thriller.

New York went ahead with a six-run eight, capped by Brandon Nimmo's two-run homer. The Braves surged back ahead with four runs in the bottom half, with Ozzie Albies delivering a bases-loaded double with two outs for a 7-6 lead.

The Mets weren't finished. Starling Marte singled with one out off Pierce Johnson (7-5) and Lindor delivered his 33rd homer, a drive into the Braves bullpen in right-center.