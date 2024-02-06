All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldSeptember 30, 2024

Lindor homer sends Mets to playoffs with 8-7 win over Braves, who need victory in twin-bill 2nd game

ATLANTA (AP) — The Mets are headed to the postseason after Francisco Lindor's two-run homer in the ninth capped a wild back-and-forth over the final two innings, giving New York an 8-7 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday in the opener of a makeup doubleheader squeezed in before the start of the playoffs.

PAUL NEWBERRY, Associated Press
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies prepares to tag third base after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies prepares to tag third base after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves fans await for the start of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
Atlanta Braves fans await for the start of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, right, poses with a fan for a photo before the start of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, right, poses with a fan for a photo before the start of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets' Tyrone Taylor steal second base before Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, top, can tag him in the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
New York Mets' Tyrone Taylor steal second base before Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, top, can tag him in the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, left, gestures to the crowd while stepping on home plate after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, left, gestures to the crowd while stepping on home plate after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bally reporter, Hanna Yates, broadcasts her pregame with fans standing behind her waiting for autographs before the start of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
Bally reporter, Hanna Yates, broadcasts her pregame with fans standing behind her waiting for autographs before the start of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets fans await their turn to get autographs before the start of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
New York Mets fans await their turn to get autographs before the start of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ATLANTA (AP) — The Mets are headed to the postseason after Francisco Lindor's two-run homer in the ninth capped a wild back-and-forth over the final two innings, giving New York an 8-7 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday in the opener of a makeup doubleheader squeezed in before the start of the playoffs.

Atlanta would also earn a wild-card berth by winning the second game, which would eliminate Arizona. If the Mets sweep, the Braves would be knocked out.

The Braves led 3-0 heading to the eighth behind rookie starter Spencer Schwellenbach, but that was long forgotten by the end of this thriller.

New York went ahead with a six-run eight, capped by Brandon Nimmo's two-run homer. The Braves surged back ahead with four runs in the bottom half, with Ozzie Albies delivering a bases-loaded double with two outs for a 7-6 lead.

The Mets weren't finished. Starling Marte singled with one out off Pierce Johnson (7-5) and Lindor delivered his 33rd homer, a drive into the Braves bullpen in right-center.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Edwin Díaz (6-4) earned the win with a season high 40 pitches despite giving up Albies’ go-ahead hit, which came after the Mets closer failed to cover first on a play that allowed Jarred Kelenic to reach on a two-out infield hit. The Braves had the potential tying run at second in the ninth, but Díaz struck out Ramón Laureano and retired Travis d’Arnaud on a grounder to shortstop.

Díaz slammed his glove to the ground and the Mets celebrated briefly behind the mound after becoming baseball’s latest playoff team.

New York had to hold off on a full-fledged celebration of their 11th postseason berth in 63 seasons, their first since 2022. There was still one more regular-season game to play.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Adult day centers offer multicultural hubs for older people ...
WorldOct. 17
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, deb...
WorldOct. 17
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with ...
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Si...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy