All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 8, 2024

Las Vegas will blow a kiss goodbye — literally — to the Tropicana with a flashy casino implosion

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sin City will quite literally blow a kiss

RIO YAMAT, Associated Press
FILE - Sunlight illuminates a sign at the Tropicana hotel and casino on Aug. 4, 2015, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - Sunlight illuminates a sign at the Tropicana hotel and casino on Aug. 4, 2015, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - People walk through the casino floor at the Tropicana hotel-casino Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - People walk through the casino floor at the Tropicana hotel-casino Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - People ride an escalator outside of the Tropicana hotel-casino Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - People ride an escalator outside of the Tropicana hotel-casino Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Wayne Newton poses on the red carpet for the grand opening of his new Las Vegas show, "Once Before I Go," Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, at The Tropicana Hotel and Casino. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File)
FILE - Wayne Newton poses on the red carpet for the grand opening of his new Las Vegas show, "Once Before I Go," Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, at The Tropicana Hotel and Casino. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - - Stained glass covers the ceiling at the Tropicana Resort & Casino on Wednesday, March 28, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE - - Stained glass covers the ceiling at the Tropicana Resort & Casino on Wednesday, March 28, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - People stand on a pedestrian bridge by the Tropicana hotel and casino, Aug. 4, 2015, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - People stand on a pedestrian bridge by the Tropicana hotel and casino, Aug. 4, 2015, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Shut down slot machines adorn the casino floor in preparation for closing the Tropicana hotel-casino Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - Shut down slot machines adorn the casino floor in preparation for closing the Tropicana hotel-casino Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - People walk outside of the Tropicana hotel-casino Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - People walk outside of the Tropicana hotel-casino Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - People stand outside of the Tropicana Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - People stand outside of the Tropicana Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - People take pictures before the closing of the Tropicana hotel-casino, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - People take pictures before the closing of the Tropicana hotel-casino, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Lights adorn vacant rooms at the Tropicana hotel-casino Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - Lights adorn vacant rooms at the Tropicana hotel-casino Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sin City will quite literally blow a kiss goodbye to the Tropicana before first light Wednesday in an elaborate implosion that will reduce to rubble the last true mob building on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Tropicana's hotel towers are expected to tumble in 22 seconds at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The celebration will include a fireworks display and drone show.

It will be the first implosion in nearly a decade for a city that loves fresh starts and that has made casino implosions as much a part of its identity as gambling itself.

“What Las Vegas has done, in classic Las Vegas style, they’ve turned many of these implosions into spectacles,” said Geoff Schumacher, historian and vice president of exhibits and programs at the Mob Museum.

Former casino mogul Steve Wynn changed the way Las Vegas blows up casinos in 1993 with the implosion of the Dunes to make room for the Bellagio. Wynn thought not only to televise the event but created a fantastical story for the implosion that made it look like pirate ships at his other casino across the street were firing at the Dunes.

From then on, Schumacher said, there was a sense in Las Vegas that destruction at that magnitude was worth witnessing.

The city hasn't blown up a Strip casino since 2016, when the final tower of the Riviera was leveled for a convention center expansion.

This time, the implosion will clear land for a $1.5 billion baseball stadium for the relocating Oakland Athletics, part of the city's latest rebrand into a sports hub.

That will leave only the Flamingo from the city’s mob era on the Strip. But, Schumacher said, the Flamingo's original structures are long gone. The casino was completely rebuilt in the 1990s.

The Tropicana, the third-oldest casino on the Strip, closed in April after welcoming guests for 67 years.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Once known as the “Tiffany of the Strip” for its opulence, it was a frequent haunt of the legendary Rat Pack, while its past under the mob has long cemented its place in Las Vegas lore.

It opened in 1957 with three stories and 300 hotel rooms split into two wings.

As Las Vegas rapidly evolved in the following decades, including a building boom of Strip megaresorts in the 1990s, the Tropicana also underwent major changes. Two hotel towers were added in later years. In 1979, the casino’s beloved $1 million green-and-amber stained glass ceiling was installed above the casino floor.

The Tropicana's original low-rise hotel wings survived the many renovations, however, making it the last true mob structure on the Strip.

Behind the scenes of the casino’s grand opening, the Tropicana had ties to organized crime, largely through reputed mobster Frank Costello.

Costello was shot in the head in New York weeks after the Tropicana’s debut. He survived, but the investigation led police to a piece of paper in his coat pocket with the Tropicana's exact earnings figure, revealing the mob's stake in the casino.

By the 1970s, federal authorities investigating mobsters in Kansas City charged more than a dozen operatives with conspiring to skim $2 million in gambling revenue from Las Vegas casinos, including the Tropicana. Charges connected to the Tropicana alone resulted in five convictions.

Its implosion on Wednesday will be streamed live and televised by local news stations.

There will be no public viewing areas for the event, but fans of the Tropicana did have a chance in April to bid farewell to the vintage Vegas relic.

“Old Vegas, it’s going,” Joe Zappulla, a teary-eyed New Jersey resident, said at the time as he exited the casino, shortly before the locks went on the doors.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting ...
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret S...
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproduct...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
WorldOct. 17
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
WorldOct. 17
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
WorldOct. 17
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
Biden making quick trip to Germany before US election to discuss Ukraine and democracy with allies
WorldOct. 17
Biden making quick trip to Germany before US election to discuss Ukraine and democracy with allies
The Biden administration has now canceled loans for more than 1 million public workers
WorldOct. 17
The Biden administration has now canceled loans for more than 1 million public workers
McConnell called Trump 'stupid,' 'despicable' in private after 2020 election, according to new book
WorldOct. 17
McConnell called Trump 'stupid,' 'despicable' in private after 2020 election, according to new book
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy