Inside the Numbers dives into NFL statistics, streaks and trends each week. For more Inside the Numbers, head here.

Kirk Cousins delivered a signature moment to his career last Thursday night with 509 yards passing capped by a game-ending TD pass in overtime in Atlanta's 36-30 victory over Tampa Bay.

It still fell short of one of the NFL's most surprisingly enduring records, with Norm Van Brocklin's 554-yard performance in 1951 remaining as the single-game passing record even as production has spiked in the modern era.

While the single-game records for yards rushing, yards receiving, TD passes, runs and catches, field goals, interceptions and almost every other noteworthy stat have been set or matched in more recent years, Van Brocklin's mark stands.

It was an improbable record, with Van Brocklin getting the nod to start for the Los Angeles Rams only days before the game because Bob Waterfield was injured. Van Brocklin had never thrown for 300 yards in a game before he carved up a New York Yanks team that was in its final season as an NFL franchise.

Van Brocklin, who broke Johnny Lujack's 1949 record of 468 yards for the Bears, had 27 completions — 15 fewer than Cousins had in his 500-yard game — with nine of them going to Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch for 173 yards.

Van Brocklin had only five other games with at least 300 yards passing in his Hall of Fame career and only four other players hit that mark in 1951, when teams averaged 183.9 yards passing per game. There were six seasons in the past 10 years when teams averaged more than 250 yards passing a game, but no one has topped Van Brocklin's mark.

The closest anyone has come since 1951 was Matt Schaub, who threw for 527 yards for Houston against Jacksonville on Nov. 18, 2012.

Most other key single-game records have been set or matched in modern times, with Adrian Peterson setting the rushing record with 296 yards in 2007, Flipper Anderson setting the receiving record with 336 yards in 1989 and the record for rushing TDs getting matched in 2020 by Alvin Kamara and TD passes getting matched most recently by Drew Brees in 2020.

One of the only major single-game records to predate Van Brocklin's mark was the 40 points scored by Ernie Nevers on six TDs and four extra points in the Cardinals' 40-6 win over the Bears on Nov. 28, 1929.

Coaching carousel

The coaching carousel is off to another early start with Robert Saleh getting fired by the New York Jets just five games into the season.

Early season coaching changes are becoming more of the norm in recent years, with the Jets becoming the sixth team in the last six seasons to make a change after five games or fewer. There had been only six coaching changes that early in the season in a 27-season span from 1992-2018.

There have been 10 early season coaching changes since the start of the 2008 season, with the Raiders responsible for three of them. Lane Kiffin (2008) and Dennis Allen (2014) were each fired after four games, and Jon Gruden resigned after five games in 2021 following the release of offensive emails he had sent before being hired.