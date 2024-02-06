The New York Jets have fired coach Robert Saleh after the team's 2-3 start in his fourth season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Saleh was 20-36 as coach of the Jets, who are trying to snap the NFL's longest active playoff drought at 13 seasons.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will act as the interim coach, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Jets hadn't announced Saleh's firing.