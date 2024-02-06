All sections
WorldDecember 11, 2024

AP photos in 2024 show a Middle East riven by wars, but also moments of grace

An Israeli bomb hangs suspended in air, caught in a split-second image of a suburb in Beirut before it slams into an apartment building, passersby already bracing for the explosion.

JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press
Israeli shelling hits an area in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Israeli shelling hits an area in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman holds up a poster of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone attack in 2020 in Iraq, during a commemoration for him at the Imam Khomeini grand mosque in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A woman holds up a poster of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone attack in 2020 in Iraq, during a commemoration for him at the Imam Khomeini grand mosque in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A convoy of Israeli troops moves in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
A convoy of Israeli troops moves in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Muslim pilgrims prayers at top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Muslim pilgrims prayers at top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A displaced child carries filled water bottles at a makeshift tent camp in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
A displaced child carries filled water bottles at a makeshift tent camp in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kamal Khatib, a volunteer with the Animals Lebanon rescue group, kisses kittens after rescuing them from debris of destroyed buildings at the site of Thursday's Israeli airstrike, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Kamal Khatib, a volunteer with the Animals Lebanon rescue group, kisses kittens after rescuing them from debris of destroyed buildings at the site of Thursday's Israeli airstrike, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mourners grieve at the funeral of Michel Nisenbaum, who was killed during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and whose body was taken into Gaza, in Ashkelon, Israel, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Mourners grieve at the funeral of Michel Nisenbaum, who was killed during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and whose body was taken into Gaza, in Ashkelon, Israel, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iraqi Shiites mark the month of Muharram in Karbala, Iraq, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)
Iraqi Shiites mark the month of Muharram in Karbala, Iraq, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police use water cannon to disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish men blocking a street during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Police use water cannon to disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish men blocking a street during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Israeli soldier launches a drone near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
An Israeli soldier launches a drone near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians search for survivors and bodies in the rubble of a mosque destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians search for survivors and bodies in the rubble of a mosque destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mourners carry a picture of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during the funeral procession of their relatives, in Maisara near the northern coastal town of Byblos, Lebanon, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Mourners carry a picture of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during the funeral procession of their relatives, in Maisara near the northern coastal town of Byblos, Lebanon, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houthi fighters march during a rally of support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and against the U.S. strikes on Yemen outside Sanaa on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo)
Houthi fighters march during a rally of support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and against the U.S. strikes on Yemen outside Sanaa on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man walks by a broken portrait of the late Syrian President Hafez Assad as people search for belongings in the ransacked private residence of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Malkeh district of Damascus, Syria, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
A man walks by a broken portrait of the late Syrian President Hafez Assad as people search for belongings in the ransacked private residence of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Malkeh district of Damascus, Syria, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinian children are evacuated from a site hit by an Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinian children are evacuated from a site hit by an Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman carries the Hezbollah flag as she mourns during the funeral procession of Amira and Hassan Fadlallah, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
A woman carries the Hezbollah flag as she mourns during the funeral procession of Amira and Hassan Fadlallah, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli female soldiers pose for a photo on a position on the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Israeli female soldiers pose for a photo on a position on the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians look at their neighbour's damaged house following an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Palestinians look at their neighbour's damaged house following an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sudanese Camirata troupe dancer Hoda Othman, who lost some of her relatives during the conflict in Sudan, puts on her dress during a rehearsal, in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Sudanese Camirata troupe dancer Hoda Othman, who lost some of her relatives during the conflict in Sudan, puts on her dress during a rehearsal, in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ultra-Orthodox Jews wearing prayer shawls perform the Hoshana Rabbah prayer on the seventh day of the weeklong Jewish holiday of Sukkot at Mount of Olives overlooking Jerusalem's Old City with the Dome of the Rock shrine, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo//Oded Balilty)
Ultra-Orthodox Jews wearing prayer shawls perform the Hoshana Rabbah prayer on the seventh day of the weeklong Jewish holiday of Sukkot at Mount of Olives overlooking Jerusalem's Old City with the Dome of the Rock shrine, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo//Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli forensic technicians work around blood in a light rail car following a shooting attack in Jaffa, a mixed Arab-Jewish area of Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Itai Ron)
Israeli forensic technicians work around blood in a light rail car following a shooting attack in Jaffa, a mixed Arab-Jewish area of Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Itai Ron)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boys salute during the funeral procession of Hezbollah members who were killed on Wednesday when a handheld device exploded, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Boys salute during the funeral procession of Hezbollah members who were killed on Wednesday when a handheld device exploded, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians flee Gaza City to the southern Gaza Strip, in Wadi Gaza, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Palestinians flee Gaza City to the southern Gaza Strip, in Wadi Gaza, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinian girls struggle to reach for food at a distribution center in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinian girls struggle to reach for food at a distribution center in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Family and supporters of hostages held in the Gaza Strip scream and hold up their hands, painted red to symbolize blood, to call for the captives' release and to mark six months since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 cross-border attack, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Family and supporters of hostages held in the Gaza Strip scream and hold up their hands, painted red to symbolize blood, to call for the captives' release and to mark six months since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 cross-border attack, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A bomb dropped from an Israeli jet hits a building in Ghobeiri, Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
A bomb dropped from an Israeli jet hits a building in Ghobeiri, Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents sit on the roof of a building and have dinner as Dahiyeh suburb, background, remains in darkness after Israeli airstrikes, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Residents sit on the roof of a building and have dinner as Dahiyeh suburb, background, remains in darkness after Israeli airstrikes, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mourners react during eulogies for Israeli soldier Capt. Itay Marcovich, who was killed in action in Lebanon, during his funeral in Kokhav Yair, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Mourners react during eulogies for Israeli soldier Capt. Itay Marcovich, who was killed in action in Lebanon, during his funeral in Kokhav Yair, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Syrian opposition fighters celebrate after the Syrian government collapsed in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
Syrian opposition fighters celebrate after the Syrian government collapsed in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Israeli bomb hangs suspended in air, caught in a split-second image of a suburb in Beirut before it slams into an apartment building, passersby already bracing for the explosion.

An Israeli woman grieves, the deep lines of wrinkles stark as she thinks of a man killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel whose body the militants spirited away into the Gaza Strip.

And in Gaza itself, children weep, their faces confronted in terror as they cover their ears after yet another Israeli bombardment of the besieged strip against the Mediterranean Sea.

Across the Middle East this year, Associated Press photographers froze these moments in time, reflections of the wars and their horrors that have upended life across the region.

The initial 2023 Hamas attack, which killed 1,200 people in Israel and saw 250 others taken hostage, gave way to the grinding Israeli ground offensive and airstrike campaign in the Gaza Strip. There, local health officials put the death toll from the war at more than 44,000 Palestinians as hostilities continue. They don’t distinguish between civilians and combatants in their count but say more than half the dead were women and children.

The war expanded to an Israeli invasion and an intensified aerial bombardment of Lebanon in October. Israel said that it targeted sites associated with Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Shiite militia. There, the fighting broadly ended after some two months. Lebanon’s Heath Ministry says more than 4,000 people have been killed since Oct. 8, 2023, when Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel.

But even in the worst, their lens captured haunting, still moments reflecting how life carries on even in the chaos.

In one image, a volunteer kisses two kittens rescued from the rubble of another Israeli airstrike in Beirut. His face is smudged with soot. One of the kittens, eyes closed, meows with its tiny claws extended.

In the Gaza Strip, another photograph resembles a still life painting as golden rays of morning light hang in the dusty air as a Palestinian man in shadow uses a shovel to clean away debris from what was once a kitchen.

Then there was for many the year’s biggest surprise in December. After more than 50 years of rule, the Assad family of Syria lost control of the country in the face of a lightning rebel advance. One AP photo showed a painting of deposed President Bashar Assad’s father, Hafez, lay mutilated in one hall of power. Rebels waved their assault rifles above their head in a street in Damascus in another, a moment captured as they raced by on a motorbike.

And as 2025 looms, everything feels like it remains in motion in the wider Middle East. Its only these images and the fleeting moments they capture, that remain frozen.

___

Get the best of The Associated Press’ photography delivered to your inbox every Sunday. Sign up for The World in Pictures.

___

Read the AP’s Mideast news: https://apnews.com/hub/middle-east.

