All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 11, 2024

Wisconsin kayaker who faked his death and fled to Eastern Europe is in custody, online records show

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin

AP News, Associated Press
This still image provided by Green Lake County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Mark Podoll holds a news conference regarding Ryan Borgwardt, who faked his own drowning this summer on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 in Green Lake, Wis. (Green Lake County Sheriff's Office via AP)
This still image provided by Green Lake County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Mark Podoll holds a news conference regarding Ryan Borgwardt, who faked his own drowning this summer on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 in Green Lake, Wis. (Green Lake County Sheriff's Office via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning and left his wife and three children to go to Eastern Europe is in police custody, online records show.

Ryan Borgwardt, 45, was booked into the Green Lake County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Victim Information and Notification Everyday system, a service that provides information to crime victims such as a person's jail custody status. No charges were listed.

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday in a social media post that a news conference would be held Wednesday morning to update the Borgwardt case. The post said no further information would be provided until then.

A person answering the phone at the sheriff's office Tuesday night declined to confirm whether Borgwardt was in custody. County jail officials didn't immediately return a phone message Tuesday night.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Last month, Sheriff Mark Podoll said Borgwardt began communicating with authorities on Nov. 11 after disappearing for three months but that he hadn’t committed to returning to Wisconsin. Podoll said police were "pulling at his heartstrings” to come home. He suggested Borgwardt could be charged with obstructing the investigation into his disappearance.

Borgwardt told authorities last month that he faked his death because of “personal matters,” the sheriff said. He told them that in mid-August he traveled about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from his home in Watertown to Green Lake, where he overturned his kayak, dumped his phone and then paddled an inflatable boat to shore. He said he picked that lake because it’s the deepest in Wisconsin.

After leaving the lake, he rode an electric bike about 70 miles (110 kilometers) through the night to Madison, the sheriff said. From there, he said he took a bus to Detroit, then boarded a bus to Canada and got on a plane.

The sheriff said at the time that investigators were working to verify Borgwardt’s description of what happened.

The sheriff’s office has said the search for Borgwardt’s body, which lasted more than a month, cost at least $35,000. The sheriff said that Borgwardt told authorities that he didn’t expect the search to last more than two weeks.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 11
Only about 2 in 10 Americans approve of Biden's pardon of hi...
WorldDec. 11
FIFA prepares to give Saudi Arabia its biggest sports win ye...
WorldDec. 11
Biden approves national security memo aimed at helping Trump...
WorldDec. 11
AP photos in 2024 show a Middle East riven by wars, but also...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Middle East latest: Israeli strike on home in northern Gaza kills 19 people, Palestinian medics say
WorldDec. 11
Middle East latest: Israeli strike on home in northern Gaza kills 19 people, Palestinian medics say
Alex Jones keeps Infowars for now after judge rejects The Onion's winning auction bid
WorldDec. 11
Alex Jones keeps Infowars for now after judge rejects The Onion's winning auction bid
A Malibu wildfire prompts evacuation orders and warnings for 20,000, including Dick Van Dyke, Cher
WorldDec. 11
A Malibu wildfire prompts evacuation orders and warnings for 20,000, including Dick Van Dyke, Cher
US Biathlon officials ignored sexual harassment and abuse of female racers for decades, athletes say
WorldDec. 11
US Biathlon officials ignored sexual harassment and abuse of female racers for decades, athletes say
Atmospheric river and potential bomb cyclone bring chaotic winter weather to East Coast
WorldDec. 11
Atmospheric river and potential bomb cyclone bring chaotic winter weather to East Coast
Man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare's CEO shouts on way into courthouse and fights extradition
WorldDec. 11
Man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare's CEO shouts on way into courthouse and fights extradition
AP PHOTOS: In India’s northeast, Nagas showcase traditional culture at Hornbill Festival
WorldDec. 11
AP PHOTOS: In India’s northeast, Nagas showcase traditional culture at Hornbill Festival
Humanitarian aid to North Gaza mostly blocked for the last 2 months, UN says
WorldDec. 11
Humanitarian aid to North Gaza mostly blocked for the last 2 months, UN says
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy