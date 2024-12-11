All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 11, 2024

Albertsons gives up on Kroger merger and sues the grocery chain for failing to secure deal

Albertsons is giving up on its merger with Kroger a day after it was rejected in two courts and it is suing the grocery chain, saying it didn't do enough to secure regulatory approval for the $24.6 billion agreement.

Associated Press, Associated Press
A shopper heads into a Safeway store, which is part of the Albertson's grocery chain, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A shopper heads into a Safeway store, which is part of the Albertson's grocery chain, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The exterior of Kroger's fulfillment center is shown on July 27, 2022 in Dallas, Tex. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)
FILE - The exterior of Kroger's fulfillment center is shown on July 27, 2022 in Dallas, Tex. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The entrance to an Albertson's grocery store is shown on Aug. 24, 2024, in Cheyenne, Wyo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - The entrance to an Albertson's grocery store is shown on Aug. 24, 2024, in Cheyenne, Wyo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A grocery cart rests in a cart return area with a sign for Albertsons grocery store in the background on Aug. 26, 2024, in Lake Oswego, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
FILE - A grocery cart rests in a cart return area with a sign for Albertsons grocery store in the background on Aug. 26, 2024, in Lake Oswego, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The exterior of Kroger's fulfillment center is shown on July 27, 2022 in Dallas, Tex. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)
FILE - The exterior of Kroger's fulfillment center is shown on July 27, 2022 in Dallas, Tex. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Albertsons is giving up on its merger with Kroger a day after it was rejected in two courts and it is suing the grocery chain, saying it didn't do enough to secure regulatory approval for the $24.6 billion agreement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

U.S. District Court Judge Adrienne Nelson issued a preliminary injunction blocking the merger Tuesday after holding a three-week hearing in Portland, Oregon. Then Judge Marshall Ferguson in Seattle issued a permanent injunction barring the merger in Washington after concluding it would lessen competition in the state and violate Washington’s consumer-protection laws.

On Wednesday Albertsons said that Kroger failed to exercise “best efforts” and to take “any and all actions” to secure regulatory approval of the companies’ agreed merger transaction.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 11
US warns Russia may be ready to use new lethal missile again...
WorldDec. 11
Only about 2 in 10 Americans approve of Biden's pardon of hi...
WorldDec. 11
FIFA prepares to give Saudi Arabia its biggest sports win ye...
WorldDec. 11
Biden approves national security memo aimed at helping Trump...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP photos in 2024 show a Middle East riven by wars, but also moments of grace
WorldDec. 11
AP photos in 2024 show a Middle East riven by wars, but also moments of grace
Middle East latest: Israeli strike on home in northern Gaza kills 19 people, Palestinian medics say
WorldDec. 11
Middle East latest: Israeli strike on home in northern Gaza kills 19 people, Palestinian medics say
Alex Jones keeps Infowars for now after judge rejects The Onion's winning auction bid
WorldDec. 11
Alex Jones keeps Infowars for now after judge rejects The Onion's winning auction bid
Wisconsin kayaker who faked his death and fled to Eastern Europe is in custody, online records show
WorldDec. 11
Wisconsin kayaker who faked his death and fled to Eastern Europe is in custody, online records show
A Malibu wildfire prompts evacuation orders and warnings for 20,000, including Dick Van Dyke, Cher
WorldDec. 11
A Malibu wildfire prompts evacuation orders and warnings for 20,000, including Dick Van Dyke, Cher
US Biathlon officials ignored sexual harassment and abuse of female racers for decades, athletes say
WorldDec. 11
US Biathlon officials ignored sexual harassment and abuse of female racers for decades, athletes say
Atmospheric river and potential bomb cyclone bring chaotic winter weather to East Coast
WorldDec. 11
Atmospheric river and potential bomb cyclone bring chaotic winter weather to East Coast
Man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare's CEO shouts on way into courthouse and fights extradition
WorldDec. 11
Man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare's CEO shouts on way into courthouse and fights extradition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy