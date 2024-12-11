All sections
WorldDecember 11, 2024

Middle East latest: Israeli strike on home in northern Gaza kills 19 people, Palestinian medics say

Palestinian medical officials say an Israeli strike on a home where displaced people were sheltering in the northern Gaza Strip has killed at least 19 people.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - An Israeli soldier stands guard in Khan Younis, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil, File)
FILE - An Israeli soldier stands guard in Khan Younis, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Israeli soldiers operate inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Feb. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)
FILE - Israeli soldiers operate inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Feb. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinian medical officials say an Israeli strike on a home where displaced people were sheltering in the northern Gaza Strip has killed at least 19 people.

That’s according to the Kamal Adwan Hospital, which received the casualties on Wednesday after the overnight strike in the town of Beit Lahiya. Hospital records show that a family of eight were among those killed, including four children, their parents and two grandparents.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Israel has been waging a renewed offensive against Hamas militants in northern Gaza since early October.

Another strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed at least seven people, according to the Awda Hospital. Records show the dead included two children, their parents and three relatives.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250 people, including children and older adults. Around 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed over 44,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to local health officials. They say women and children make up more than half the dead but do not distinguish between fighters and civilians in their count. Israel says it has killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

