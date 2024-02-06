The Israeli military is preparing for a possible ground operation in Lebanon, the Israeli army chief said Wednesday as Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets into Israel, including a longer-range projectile that set off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv and across central Israel. It was the group’s farthest strike yet. Israel said it intercepted the projectile, and there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Addressing troops on the northern border, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said the latest airstrikes were designed to ”prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah.”

It was not clear whether Halevi was referring to a ground operation, airstrikes or some other form of retaliation against Hezbollah, which is Lebanon’s strongest political force and, with backing from Iran, is widely considered the top paramilitary group in the Arab world.

The Israeli military has said in recent days it had no immediate plans for a ground invasion. Halevi’s comments were the strongest yet suggesting troops could move in.

With hostilities intensifying, the Israeli military said Wednesday it would activate two reserve brigades for missions in the north — another sign that Israel plans tougher action.

Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander Tuesday as part of a two-day bombing campaign.

The Lebanese health minister said Israeli strikes on Wednesday killed more than 72 people. That raised the death toll from the past three days to 636, with more than 2,000 people wounded, prompting thousands in southern Lebanon to seek refuge from the widening conflict.

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since the Israel-Hamas war began.

Also on Wednesday, a drone hit the port of the southern Israeli city of Eilat an Iran-backed militia in Iraq claimed responsibility.

Here’s the latest:

French citizen living near Lebanon's coastal city Tyre is killed in building collapse after powerful explosion

BEIRUT — The French embassy in Lebanon said in a statement that an 87-year-old French citizen living near the coastal city of Tyre was killed on Monday after the building in which he was living collapsed following a “powerful explosion” nearby.

More than 600 people have been killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon over the past three days, the highest death toll since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The statement said no other French citizens were known to have been killed.

Lebanese official says aim of talks is to reach a deal that begins with a 4-week cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah

A Lebanese official said that there are serious efforts, led by the United States, to end fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

The official, who has knowledge of the negotiations and who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to speak to the press on the matter, said the aim of negotiations is to reach a temporary four-week cease-fire.

Talks are ongoing in New York where Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati is attending the UN General Assembly.

A new deal will be based on implementing U.N. Security Council resolution 1701 that ended the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, he said.

Local media have reported that if reached, the deal will begin with a four-week cease-fire during which there will be talks for on further issues including land border demarcation, boosting Lebanese army presences along the border area.

By BASSEM MROUE

President of France urges both Israel and Hezbollah to cease launching missiles

UNITED NATIONS — President Emmanuel Macron told the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday that, “Hezbollah for too long has been running an untenable risk of dragging Lebanon into a war,” and that “Israel cannot, without consequence, just expand its operations to Lebanon.”

“France demands that everyone respect their obligations along the Blue Line,” he said. “We will therefore act to ensure a diplomatic voice can be heard."

“There cannot be a war in Lebanon. This is why we urge Israel to cease this escalation in Lebanon, and to Hezbollah to cease missile launches to Israel,” he added. “We urge all of those who provide them with the means to do so, to stop doing so.”

Umbrella group for Iranian-backed Iraqi militias claims the attack on the port of Israel's southern city Eilat

BAGHDAD — A group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group for Iranian-backed Iraqi militias, claimed the attack on the port of Israel’s southern city of Eilat. The group has frequently claimed launching strikes on Israel.

Israel’s rescue services said two people suffered light injuries. The attack caused minimal damage.

Israeli military says a drone hit the port of the southern Israeli city of Eilat, causing minimal damage

JERUSALEM — A drone hit the port of the southern Israeli city of Eilat on Wednesday, and a second one was intercepted by the Israeli Navy, the Israeli military said.

Israel’s rescue services said two people suffered light injuries.

Footage aired on Israeli media showed a plume of smoke in the area of the port and at least one damaged building.

The army said the drones were identified “approaching from the East.”

U.S. is floating a proposal for a temporary Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire, officials say

The Biden administration has been floating a proposal for a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah to calm the escalating conflict that has driven tens of thousands of people from their homes in northern Israel and southern Lebanon, U.S. officials said Wednesday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other U.S. officials have spent the past three days at and on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders in New York lobbying other countries to support the plan, which they hope could lead to longer-term stability along the border, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic conversations.

However, they said the specifics of the proposal were not yet complete.

One official said Israel is supportive of U.S. efforts to deescalate the situation.

ON THE SCENE: Lebanese who were injured in bombings describe the attacks

BAALBEK, Lebanon — At Dar Al Amal hospital in the city of Baalbek in Lebanon’s Bekaa valley, Soumaya Moussawi was lying in bed with her head bandaged and face bruised Wednesday.

She had been sitting outside with family members when warplanes started striking in the distance, she said.

“Then suddenly it hit next to us - we were all thrown in different directions,” she said. “My two cousins and my father were killed, and my other cousin is in a dangerous condition.”

Moussawi insisted that there was no military site near them. She said she is trying to “remain strong” in her father’s memory.

Ali Moussawi, a farmer from the town of Nabi Chit who is not related to Soumaya, said “it was a normal day and we were working on our land” when a strike hit a house next to it. A missile fragment hit him in the stomach.

“Thank God it wasn’t too bad this time,” he said. “All the guys who were killed, we’re no better than them.”

Blinken and GCC foreign ministers urge diplomatic process in Lebanon to avoid full-blown war

UNITED NATIONS — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a meeting with GCC foreign ministers at the United Nations General Assembly said that “With regard to Lebanon, we’ve been working tirelessly with partners to avoid a full-blown war and to move to a diplomatic process that would allow Israelis and Lebanese alike to go back to their homes.”

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the same meeting said: “I believe it’s getting more and more dangerous and worrying, and we believe that all of us, we have a responsibility to stop this, and just to stand up and to step up and to say enough is enough, and we need to find a solution.

GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi at the same meeting said that the council is calling on the international community to take urgent measures to halt provocative actions by Israel in Lebanon territory, and to work towards lasting stability in the region.

“The Gulf Cooperation Council reaffirms its steadfast position in supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, security, and stability. The council also expresses deep concern regarding the recent Israeli violations in Lebanon territory, which poses serious threat of escalating the region," he said.

Netanyahu says Israel will continue ‘inflicting blows on Hezbollah’ until displaced Israelis can return to their homes

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will continue “inflicting blows on Hezbollah” until displaced Israeli citizens can return to their homes.

In a video statement released by his office on Wednesday, Netanyahu said “I cannot detail everything we are doing, but I can tell you one thing: we are determined to return our residents in the north safely to their homes.”

He added, “we will not rest until they come home.”

Earlier on Wednesday the Israeli army’s Chief of Staff said the military was preparing for the possibility of a ground offensive in Lebanon, after days of extensive Israeli strikes on the country.

Biden says all-out war is still possible as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that “all-out war” is still possible as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates, but he’s hopeful an off-ramp can be found to prevent further bloodshed.

Biden spoke during an interview on ABC’s “The View.” His comments come after days of back and forth between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon that have killed hundreds and rekindled fears of a broader war in the Middle East.

Blinken urges Israel and Hezbollah to step back from conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is urging both Israel and Hezbollah to step back from their intensifying conflict, saying that an all-out war would be disastrous for the region and its people.

In New York for the annual UN General Assembly, Blinken said Wednesday the U.S. was working on a plan to de-escalate tensions and allow tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese to return to homes they have had to evacuate in border areas.

“The best way to get that is not through war, not through escalation,” he said in an interview with CBS news. “It would be through a diplomatic agreement that has forces pulled back from the border, create a secure environment, people return home.”

U.S. officials say they are floating a number of ideas to calm the situation but they have not been specific. Some of those ideas may be discussed at a special UN Security Council meeting on Lebanon that France called for later Wednesday.

“What we’re focused on now, including with many partners here in New York at the UN General Assembly, the Arab world, Europeans and others, is a plan to de-escalate,” Blinken said. “If there were to be a full-scale war — which we don’t have and which we’re working to avoid — that’s actually not going to solve the problem.”

IDF says troops preparing for possible ground operation in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Force’s chief of staff says the military is preparing for a possible ground operation in Lebanon.

Addressing troops on Israel’s northern border, the IDF Chief of Staff, LT. Gen. Herzi Halevi, said: “You hear the jets overhead; we have been striking all day. This is both to prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah.”

He added: “Today, Hezbollah expanded its range of fire, and later today, they will receive a very strong response. Prepare yourselves.”

Halevi said that to achieve the goal of returning displaced citizens of northern Israel to their homes, “we are preparing the process of a maneuver.”

Lebanon says 51 killed and 223 injured in Israeli strikes on Wednesday

Lebanon’s health minister says 51 people were killed and 223 injured in Israeli strikes Wednesday.

The death toll comes on top of 564 who were killed and more than 1,800 injured in the previous two days, including around 150 women and children.

This week has been the deadliest in Lebanon since the bruising monthlong war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006. In the current conflict, Israel has said it is targeting Hezbollah fighters and weapons storage, while Lebanese officials say it has targeted civilian sites.

Human Rights Watch calls for UN probe into strikes in Lebanon and Israel

Human Rights Watch says Israel’s ongoing aerial bombardment in Lebanon has put civilians “across the country at grave risk,” and called for a United Nations investigation into strikes in Lebanon and rocket fire by Hezbollah militants into northern Israel.

The global rights group documented over a thousand Israeli strikes across Lebanon since the Israeli military announced a new phase in its conflict with Hezbollah, which has launched over 200 rockets into northern Israeli towns.

The organization added that Israel’s warnings for thousands of civilians in Lebanon to evacuate from southern and eastern towns with only two hours’ notice did not give them adequate time to flee and could amount to violations of international law.

Israel says it struck 280 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says its air force has struck some 280 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon so far on Wednesday.

It said the targets included launchers used to fire rockets on the northern Israeli cities of Safed and Nahariya.