All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 11, 2024

Homeland security officials meet with lawmakers about mysterious drone flights in New Jersey

Homeland security officials in New Jersey huddled with state and local lawmakers Wednesday to discuss the recent spate of drone sightings throughout the state.

BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI, Associated Press
FILE - In this April 29, 2018, file photo, a drone operator helps to retrieve a drone after photographing over Hart Island in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE - In this April 29, 2018, file photo, a drone operator helps to retrieve a drone after photographing over Hart Island in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Homeland security officials in New Jersey huddled with state and local lawmakers Wednesday to discuss the recent spate of drone sightings throughout the state.

Dozens of mysterious nighttime flights started last month and have raised growing concern among residents and officials. Part of the worry stems from the flying objects initially being spotted near the Picatinny Arsenal, a U.S. military research and manufacturing facility; and over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster. Drones are legal in New Jersey for recreational and commercial use, but they are subject to local and Federal Aviation Administration regulations and flight restrictions. Operators must be FAA certified.

Most, but not all, of the drones spotted in New Jersey were larger than those typically used by hobbyists.

The number of sightings has increased in recent days, though officials say many of the objects seen may have been planes rather than drones. It’s also possible that a single drone has been reported more than once.

Gov. Phil Murphy and law enforcement officials have stressed that the drones don’t appear to threaten public safety. The FBI has been investigating and has asked residents to share any videos, photos or other information they may have.

Many municipal lawmakers have called for more restrictions on who is entitled to fly the unmanned devices. At least one state lawmaker proposed a temporary ban on drone flights in the state.

“This is something we’re taking deadly seriously. I don’t blame people for being frustrated," Murphy said earlier this week.

Details about Wednesday's meeting were not immediately disclosed. A spokesman for the Democratic governor said he was not attending.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Republican Assemblyman Erik Peterson, whose district includes parts of the state where the drones have been reported, said he and other legislators met with Homeland Security and state police officials for about 90 minutes at a state police facility in West Trenton.

Peterson said DHS officials were generous with their time, but appeared dismissive of some concerns, saying not all the sightings reported have been confirmed to involve drones.

So who or what is behind the flying objects? Where are they coming from? What are they doing? “My understanding is they have no clue,” Peterson said.

A message seeking comment on Peterson’s remarks was left with the Department of Homeland Security.

Most of the drones have been spotted along coastal areas and some were recently reported flying over a large reservoir in Clinton. Sightings also have been reported in neighboring states, including the New York City area, and over Pennsylvania’s Delaware County and Philadelphia.

James Edwards, of Succasunna, New Jersey, said he has seen a few drones flying over his neighborhood since last month.

“It raises concern mainly because there's so much that's unknown,” Edwards said Wednesday. “There are lots of people spouting off about various conspiracies that they believe are in play here, but that only adds fuel to the fire unnecessarily. We need to wait and see what is really happening here, not let fear of the unknown overtake us."

——

AP reporter Mike Catalini contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 11
Arguments over whether Luigi Mangione is a 'hero' offer a gl...
WorldDec. 11
FBI Director Wray says he intends to resign at end of Biden'...
WorldDec. 11
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least 33 including children,...
WorldDec. 11
The Trump and Biden teams insist they're working hand in glo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wall Street gets back to climbing
WorldDec. 11
Wall Street gets back to climbing
The Trump and Biden teams insist they're working hand in glove on foreign crises
WorldDec. 11
The Trump and Biden teams insist they're working hand in glove on foreign crises
Syrians flock to morgues looking for loved ones who perished in Assad's prisons
WorldDec. 11
Syrians flock to morgues looking for loved ones who perished in Assad's prisons
Rape allegation against Jay-Z won’t impact NFL's relationship with music mogul, AP sources say
WorldDec. 11
Rape allegation against Jay-Z won’t impact NFL's relationship with music mogul, AP sources say
House voting on $895B defense bill with military pay raise, ban on transgender care for minors
WorldDec. 11
House voting on $895B defense bill with military pay raise, ban on transgender care for minors
These Palestinians disappeared after encounters with Israeli troops in Gaza
WorldDec. 11
These Palestinians disappeared after encounters with Israeli troops in Gaza
NFL and Nike extend their partnership with a 10-year deal, will focus on growing the sport globally
WorldDec. 11
NFL and Nike extend their partnership with a 10-year deal, will focus on growing the sport globally
US Biathlon officials ignored sexual harassment and abuse of female racers for decades, athletes say
WorldDec. 11
US Biathlon officials ignored sexual harassment and abuse of female racers for decades, athletes say
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy