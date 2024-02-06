ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Popular Greek singer Marinella was in stable but critical condition in an Athens hospital Thursday, the hospital said in a statement, a day after she collapsed on stage during a concert in the ancient Herod Atticus theater.

Marinella, 86, suffered a stroke and was being treated in the intensive care unit for extensive brain bleeding, Hygeia hospital said in a statement. The singer was on her third song during Wednesday night’s concert in the ancient Roman theater at the foot of the Acropolis when she appeared to lose her balance and then staggered and collapsed. The rest of the concert, which was also to have featured Greek singer Antonis Remos, was canceled.

A household name for generations of Greeks, Marinella has continued to have a commanding stage presence well into her 80s in a career that has spanned more than six decades. Born Kyriaki Papadopoulou in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki in May 1938, she adopted her stage name early in her career, which began in earnest in the mid-1950s in her home town.