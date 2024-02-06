LONDON (AP) — Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland who for decades championed Scotland’s independence from the U.K., has died. He was 69.

Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour, on Saturday confirmed Salmond’s death and said Salmond was a “central figure in politics for over three decades.”

Salmond, as then leader of the Scottish National Party, led the independence campaign in the referendum in 2014, but lost, gaining 45% of the vote.

Salmond resigned from the SNP in 2018 the wake of sexual harassment allegations, He subsequently formed a new party, called Alba.