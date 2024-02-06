All sections
WorldOctober 12, 2024

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, who sought Scotland's independence, dies at 69

LONDON (AP) — Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland who for decades championed Scotland’s independence from the U.K., has died. He was 69.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Alex Salmond, former Scotland first minister, attends an Alba party meeting in Dundee, Scotland, on April 19, 2022. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP, File)
FILE - Alex Salmond, former Scotland first minister, attends an Alba party meeting in Dundee, Scotland, on April 19, 2022. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS



Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour, on Saturday confirmed Salmond’s death and said Salmond was a “central figure in politics for over three decades.”

Salmond, as then leader of the Scottish National Party, led the independence campaign in the referendum in 2014, but lost, gaining 45% of the vote.

Salmond resigned from the SNP in 2018 the wake of sexual harassment allegations, He subsequently formed a new party, called Alba.

Salmond served as first minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014, and was leader of the Scottish National Party on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000, and from 2004 to 2014.

Former U.K. Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Salmond was a “huge figure in our politics.”

"While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics," Sunak said on X. "May he rest in peace.”

___

This story was corrected to say that Sarwar is not the first minister.

