All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 6, 2024

Donald Glover cancels Childish Gambino tour dates after recent surgery

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - Donald Glover, who goes by the stage name Childish Gambino, performs at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York on June 3, 2017. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Donald Glover, who goes by the stage name Childish Gambino, performs at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York on June 3, 2017. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Donald Glover has canceled the remaining dates of Childish Gambino’s North American and European tour.

The musician, actor and “Atlanta” creator announced on Friday that he recently discovered an ailment that required surgery. After his New Orleans show on Sept. 7, he sought tests at a hospital and canceled a Houston show the following night. In a note on X, he did not elaborate on his condition.

“My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously,” Glover wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“The New World Tour” is Childish Gambino’s first tour since 2019. The run began on Aug. 11 in Oklahoma City and was to hit many major North American cities before moving to Europe, the U.K., New Zealand and Australia into early 2025.

The cancellation affects over 30 scheduled dates in North America, the U.K. and Europe. Tickets, he said, will be refunded.

“I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform,” Glover wrote. “Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on ...
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting ...
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
WorldOct. 17
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
WorldOct. 17
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
WorldOct. 17
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
Biden making quick trip to Germany before US election to discuss Ukraine and democracy with allies
WorldOct. 17
Biden making quick trip to Germany before US election to discuss Ukraine and democracy with allies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy