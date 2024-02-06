Cubans searching for a better future leave their pets behind

HAVANA (AP) — Balto, Pepa and Mami were among the lucky ones.

After being abandoned by their owners who left Cuba — or simply couldn’t care for them anymore — the dogs were rescued by animal rights activists on the island, who fed them, sterilized them and found them a new home.

Many others didn't have such luck, and were left wandering the streets.

While there are no official figures or estimates of how many pets have been left behind by their owners who leave the island, the number of abandoned cats and dogs has spiked in the last two years as Cubans migrate in record numbers, animal activists say.

“We’d receive a phone call from someone asking us to care for their pets, because they’re suddenly migrating and don’t know what to do with them,” said Elizabeth Meade, founder of Adoptions for Love, an animal shelter in Havana.

Although the shelter found a home for some 300 rescued pets in the past year, many of those were returned — or simply went missing — after their new owners also decided to migrate. For these animals, said Meade, “it’s not always a happy ending.”

Between October 2021 and September 2024, U.S. authorities reported more than 600,000 encounters with Cubans — a significant number for an island of roughly 10 million people. That is in addition to the thousands who choose to migrate to Spain or other Latin American countries.

For many Cubans, taking their pets with them is not an option.